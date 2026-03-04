Wales make three changes for Ireland clash

WALES COACH STEVE Tandy has made three changes to his starting team to face Ireland in the Six Nations, with wing Ellis Mee, fly-half Dan Edwards and back-row James Botham all included.

Bath centre Louie Hennessey could win his first cap after being named on the bench for Friday’s clash in Dublin.

🚨 𝗧î𝗺 𝗖𝘆𝗺𝗿𝘂 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Here is your Wales 23 to face Ireland under the lights in Dublin on Friday night, 20:10 KO! 🔥💪



— Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 4, 2026

Edwards replaces Sam Costelow, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury but should be fit to face Italy in Wales’ tournament finale next week.

Wales are on a woeful run of 14 successive Six Nations defeats but were much improved in an agonising 26-23 loss at home to Scotland last time out.

Ireland, still in title contention after beating both Italy and England following a first-round loss to leaders France, are due to name their side later today.

Wales (15-1): Louis Rees-Zammit; Ellis Mee, Eddie James, Joe Hawkins, Josh Adams; Dan Edwards, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, James Botham, Alex Mann; Ben Carter, Dafydd Jenkins; Tomas Francis, Dewi Lake (capt), Rhys Carre

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Archie Griffin, Adam Beard, Olly Cracknell, Kieran Hardy, Jarrod Evans, Louie Hennessey