Costelow starts as Hamer-Webb makes Wales debut against Scotland

SAM COSTELOW WILL start at fly-half, with Gabriel Hamer-Webb handed a debut, as Wales look to end their Six Nations losing streak by beating Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday.
Costelow and Leicester wing Hamer-Webb were two of four changes to the starting side announced by coach Steve Tandy on Thursday following last week’s 54-12 thrashing by France –Wales’ 13th straight Six Nations defeat.
Costelow, in for Dan Edwards, and Hamer – who replaces Ellis Mee – are the only two changes in the back division. Scarlets stand-off Costelow has not played for Wales since a defeat by Japan at Kitakyushu last July.
Gabriel Hamer-Webb in action for Leicester. Mike Egerton / PA Images
In the pack, Taine Plumtree takes over at blindside flanker and Ben Carter is selected ahead of Adam Beard at lock. Beard was heavily criticised after his miscued kick led to France’s fourth try in Cardiff last weekend.
Plumtree comes into a reshaped back row with Olly Cracknell dropping out and veteran Aaron Wainwright moving to number eight.
Bath-born Hamer-Webb, who represented England Under-20s in the Six Nations, has made eight appearances for Leicester since moving from Cardiff last summer.
The 25-year-old qualifies for Wales through his Cardiff-born mother.
Wales
15. Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears)
14. Gabriel Hamer-Webb (Leicester Tigers)
13. Eddie James (Scarlets)
12. Joe Hawkins (Scarlets)
11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby)
10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets)
9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester)
1. Rhys Carre (Saracens)
2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – captain)
3. Tomas Francis (Provence Rugby)
4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs)
5. Ben Carter (Dragons)
6. Taine Plumtree (Scarlets)
7. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby)
8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)
