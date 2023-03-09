Gatland rings the changes for Wales' meeting with Italy

WARREN GATLAND HAS made six changes to the Wales starting line-up for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit, full-back Leigh Halfpenny, lock Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Christ Tshiunza are among those omitted following the 20-10 loss to England last time out.

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb will make a first Test start since October 2020, replacing Tomos Williams, while Rio Dyer is preferred to Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams returns in the number 15 shirt.

Elsewhere, prop Wyn Jones, lock Dafydd Jenkins and flanker Jac Morgan also feature but there is no place in the matchday 23 for fly-half Dan Biggar.

Wales XV v Italy

15. Liam Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 83 caps)

14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 47 caps)

13. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 1 cap)

12. Joe Hawkins (Ospreys – 4 caps)

11. Rio Dyer (Dragons – 5 caps)

10. Owen Williams (Ospreys – 5 caps)

9. Rhys Webb (Ospreys – 38 caps)

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 46 caps

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets – 89 caps) captain

3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 69 caps)

4. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 44 caps)

5. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 4 caps)

6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 8 caps)

7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys – 91 caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 98 caps)

Replacements

16. Scott Baldwin (Ospreys – 36 caps)

17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 18 caps)

18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 48 caps)

19. Rhys Davies (Ospreys – 1 cap)

20. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 7 caps)

21. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 43 caps)

22. George North (Ospreys – 111 caps)

23. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 23 caps)

