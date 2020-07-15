This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wales teen Matondo angers Schalke by wearing Borussia Dortmund shirt

The 19-year-old was pictured in a Dortmund jersey bearing the name of England winger Jadon Sancho.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 10:16 AM
1 hour ago 2,185 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5108198
Schalke's Rabbi Matondo.
Image: FC Schalke/POOL /firo/DPA/PA Images
Schalke's Rabbi Matondo.
Schalke's Rabbi Matondo.
Image: FC Schalke/POOL /firo/DPA/PA Images

WALES ATTACKER RABBI Matondo has fallen out with supporters of his Bundesliga club Schalke over a social media post of him training in a Cardiff gym wearing the shirt of arch rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Matondo was pictured in a Dortmund jersey bearing the name of England winger Jadon Sancho.

“I made it very clear to Rabbi Matondo on the phone what I think of such an ill-considered action,” Schalke sports director Jochen Schneider told AFP subsidiary SID on Tuesday.

“He is only 19 years old, but that still shouldn’t have happened. We clearly told him that he had to show the right reaction to his misconduct both on and off the pitch.”

Just 30 kilometres separates Gelsenkirchen-based Schalke and Dortmund, but there is no love lost between the sides in the Ruhr Valley, the industrial heartland of western Germany.

The post of Matondo in a Dortmund top was quickly taken down after a flurry of angry comments from Schalke fans, including “There’s the door!” and “Rabbi Matondo wearing a BVB jersey in the gym. You couldn’t make it up!”

Several Royal Blues followers said they hoped Matondo was wearing the shirt for a bet. However, one furious supporter wrote: “When it comes to football, it’s just a no-go for me and I don’t care whether it was a bet or if he likes the colour yellow.”

Despite their clubs’ deep rivalry, Matondo is friends with Dortmund star Sancho.

Matondo joined Schalke in January 2019 for around €10 million from Manchester City, where he had played in the club’s academy alongside Sancho, 20, who signed for Dortmund in August 2017.

While Sancho netted 17 goals and created as many assists as Dortmund finished Bundesliga runners-up to champions Bayern Munich in 2019/20, struggling Schalke and Matondo had a season to forget.

He managed two goals in 20 matches as his side went winless in their last 17 games to finish 12th in the league table having been third in December.

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie