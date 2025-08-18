Advertisement
Stuart Grehan and Gavin Tiernan. Golf Ireland
FreeGolf

County Louth duo selected on Walker Cup team that includes Ian Poulter's son

The event takes place in California in September.
5.29pm, 18 Aug 2025

TWO IRISH GOLFERS have been selected to play in the 50th Walker Cup next month as part of the Great Britain and Ireland side that will take on the USA.

The GB & Ireland team will face the USA selection in California at Cypress Point on the Monterey Peninsula on the weekend of 6-7 September.

The County Louth pair of Stuart Grehan and Gavin Tiernan have both been picked while Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) will be first reserve for the biennial match.

Grehan was successful at Westport this weekend as he won the Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship, following up his Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship success from Seapoint earlier this summer.

Tiernan has also had a phenomenal season with the highlight coming at Royal St George’s when he made it all the way to the final of the 130th R&A Amateur Championship before losing to American Ethan Fang, who will be part of the USA outfit.

Grehan and Tiernan’s team-mates in the 10-man squad will include Luke Poulter, son of Ryder Cup player Ian, and Scottish player Niall Shiels Donegan who reached the semi-finals of the US Amateur over the weekend.

GB & Ireland Walker Cup Team

  • Cameron Adam (Scotland, Royal Burgess, 22)
  • Eliot Baker (England, Tiverton, 22)
  • Dominic Clemons (England, Gog Magog, 23)
  • Charlie Forster (England, Basingstoke, 22)
  • Connor Graham (Scotland, Blairgowrie, 18)
  • Stuart Grehan, (Ireland, County Louth, 32)
  • Luke Poulter (England, Woburn, 21)
  • Niall Shiels Donegan (Scotland, Meadow Club, 20)
  • Gavin Tiernan (Ireland, County Louth, 19)
  • Tyler Weaver (England, Bury St Edmunds, 20)
  • Reserve: Caolan Rafferty (Ireland, Dundalk, 32)
  • Captain: Dean Robertson
Author
