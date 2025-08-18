County Louth duo selected on Walker Cup team that includes Ian Poulter's son

TWO IRISH GOLFERS have been selected to play in the 50th Walker Cup next month as part of the Great Britain and Ireland side that will take on the USA.

The GB & Ireland team will face the USA selection in California at Cypress Point on the Monterey Peninsula on the weekend of 6-7 September.

Advertisement

The County Louth pair of Stuart Grehan and Gavin Tiernan have both been picked while Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) will be first reserve for the biennial match.

Grehan was successful at Westport this weekend as he won the Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship, following up his Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship success from Seapoint earlier this summer.

Tiernan has also had a phenomenal season with the highlight coming at Royal St George’s when he made it all the way to the final of the 130th R&A Amateur Championship before losing to American Ethan Fang, who will be part of the USA outfit.

Grehan and Tiernan’s team-mates in the 10-man squad will include Luke Poulter, son of Ryder Cup player Ian, and Scottish player Niall Shiels Donegan who reached the semi-finals of the US Amateur over the weekend.

They're heading to Cypress Point...



The Great Britain and Ireland team for the 50th Walker Cup 🇬🇧🇮🇪



Read more here 👉 https://t.co/K5wF6KLAcf pic.twitter.com/YyNDBryWcf — The R&A (@RandA) August 18, 2025

GB & Ireland Walker Cup Team