Wallabies forced into change against Lions as Porecki withdraws

THE WALLABIES HAVE been forced into making a change to their starting XV for tomorrow’s final Test against the Lions in Sydney [KO 11am Irish time, Sky Sports] after hooker Dave Porecki suffered a heel injury at training yesterday.
Porecki had been named in the Wallabies’ number two jersey for the last Lions clash but that shirt now goes to 23-year-old Billy Pollard, who has been lively off the bench in recent weeks.
Matt Faessler, who started the first Lions Test, was also injured in training yesterday and his calf strain means he too has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game.
As such, Australia head coach Joe Schmidt has called Western Force hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa straight into the matchday 23 as the replacement hooker.
Advertisement
This will be Paenga-Amosa’s first Wallabies appearance of the season, having last played for Schmidt’s side in their November Test defeat to Ireland last year. Paenga-Amosa featured for both the AUNZ XV and the First Nations & Pasifika XV in their warm-up games against the Lions.
The Wallabies had already lost flanker Rob Valetini, tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa, and wing Harry Potter to injury after last weekend’s second Test, while Schmidt decided to leave back row Carlo Tizzano out after his involvement in the last ruck of the game in Melbourne.
Wallabies (v Lions):
15. Tom Wright
14. Max Jorgensen
13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
12. Len Ikitau
11. Dylan Pietsch
10. Tom Lynagh
9. Nic White
1. James Slipper
2. Billy Pollard
3. Taniela Tupou
4. Nick Frost
5. Will Skelton
6. Tom Hooper
7. Fraser McReight
8. Harry Wilson (captain)
Replacements:
16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
17. Angus Bell
18. Zane Nonggorr
19. Jeremy Williams
20. Langi Gleeson
21. Tate McDermott
22. Ben Donaldson
23. Andrew Kellaway
Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GRU].
