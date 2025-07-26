Wallabies' quality makes this all the sweeter for Farrell's Lions

THE CELEBRATIONS OUT on the pitch were special, but every rugby player cherishes the moments back in the changing room the most.

Getting back into the sheds with team-mates after victory, especially one as hard-fought and dramatic as the Lions’ one tonight, is when the magic really starts.

The Lions were in there roaring their own version of Rockin’ All Over The World by the time Andy Farrell and Maro Itoje sat down to do the press conference after their 29-26 win.

Fin Smith and a few others have taken ownership of the Status Quo classic, coming up with Lions-related lyrics that change every week but focus heavily on Farrell and Itoje.

“See what you guys are making me miss out on!” said Itoje with a smile as the singing boomed into the press conference room.

The Lions were still going 25 minutes later, blasting out tunes throughout Joe Schmidt and Harry Wilson’s sombre press conference.

Angels, You Raise Me Up, and Dirty Old Town were among the tunes to get a blast from the Lions players.

And then they all marched back out of the changing room, carrying chairs on their heads, many of them wearing lei necklaces made of chocolate bars. The stands at the MCG were empty by now but the Lions all gathered in the middle of the pitch and laid down their chairs in a circle, soaking in that special feeling.

Hugo Keenan came out late because he’d been nabbed for an interview, so his punishment was to be sent down to the tryline where he’d scored his match winner. The Ireland fullback had to re-enact his try, much to the delight of his team-mates.

They were all booted off the pitch 10 minutes later and when they finally got cleaned up and onto the bus, the entire Lions party set off for their team hotel in Melbourne where their families and friends were all waiting. It will be a special night.

Andrew Porter, Ben Earl, Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Lions would have celebrated no matter the circumstances of their victory tonight, but there’s no doubt that things were all the more raucous because of the nature of the win.

With the game on the line, trailing the Wallabies by two points, and with less than three minutes remaining, the Lions got one final attacking chance from a lineout on the halfway line. They put together a brilliant passage of attack and scored through Keenan to seal the series.

“Finn doesn’t do drop goals,” said Lions boss Farrell when asked if that was a consideration. “He’s not done many in his career.

“Have a look at Jamison Gibson Park’s play towards the end. He’s absolutely everywhere, fizzing the ball at speed, and he’s been playing that way for 79 minutes.

“Have a look at the carries we had, getting over the gainline, people constantly offering themselves, the breakdown and the instinct we had to just keep on playing. It just shows the courage of the side.”

There’s also the fact that the Lions were 18 points behind the Wallabies at one stage of the first half. It could have been a 22-point margin if Tom Lynagh had been able to land conversions of the two tries the Aussies scored while Tommy Freeman was in the sin bin.

Some sides would have been reeling at that stage, but the Lions responded muscularly, notching two tries before half time when Freeman returned from his yellow card.

The Wallabies nudged themselves back into a nine-point lead with just over 25 minutes remaining, but the Lions closed the gap again. In fact, those three points from Lynagh’s penalty were the only three points the Wallabies scored in the second half.

The Lions did miss a few chances down in the Australian 22 in the final quarter but with their bench making a telling impact, it always felt like they could manufacture one last opportunity to win it.

The occasion makes this a sweet place for the Lions to clinch the series. A crowd of 90,307 was the second-biggest at any Lions Test in history. The MCG is a beautiful stadium and the pre-match build-up was electric.

Andy Farrell celebrates with his son, Owen. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The masses of Lions supporters made themselves heard throughout and there was even a rendition of the Fields of Athenry at one point. One of the biggest roars of the night came when Jac Morgan was introduced, the huge cohort of Welsh fans delighted to see their man getting his chance.

Those who were in the MCG won’t forget this one. It was an epic game with an enthralling finish. The 90,307 people who came along were rewarded with total entertainment, even if the Australians’ hearts were broken.

The fact that the Wallabies pitched up so impressively for this game means winning will matter even more to the Lions. Any series success is enjoyable but there might have been a slightly hollow sense to it if they’d blown the Wallabies away like some were predicting.

Schmidt’s side were clearly very well prepared, employing a smart, simple, snappy game plan to put pressure on the Lions. Their physicality was much improved with Rob Valetini and Will Skelton back in harness, their kicking was more accurate, and their basic skills in carrying, passing, tackling, and clearing out were much improved.

“They were good, they turned up,” said Farrell. “I suppose the drama and how it unfolded is what makes it special. We came here to win a series. To do it in that type of fashion, you wouldn’t have backed us at 23-5, but to find a way adds to the story, doesn’t it?

“It adds to the fairytale. To be a part of it is an honour, it really is. 2013 was special, 1-1, and being able to win it at the death, but we won quite comfortably in the end.

“To win it like that is what top-level sport is all about. It’s cruel in so many ways for Australia but we stayed in the fight and we got what we deserved.”

It’s a major triumph for Farrell as head coach, adding another honour to his already glittering CV. His record as a winner is remarkable.

He backed a strong group of his Irish players to do the job for the Lions on this tour, ignored the usual outside noise, and has been rewarded with a series success.

But he’s not one for taking the plaudits.

“Honestly, it’s zero to do with me,” said Farrell.

“No matter what, it’s been a privilege and an honour to represent these boys as a head coach.

“But I’m the one that’s living the dream.”