'It’s a bit surreal, it was a class moment' - Lions winner Keenan

IT WAS FITTING that the Lions’ brilliant team try to seal this series was finished by the ultimate team player.

Hugo Keenan often does the hard work that helps others grab the headlines. This time, he is the man who delivered the iconic moment.

And while the build-up from the Lions was superb, with everyone playing their part, this try still took some finishing from the Ireland fullback.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park backed Keenan by whipping a crisp, accurate pass to him. Keenan caught the ball, briefly slowed his feet, then accelerated to the outside of Len Ikitau. And that’s when time seemed to slow down.

Keenan tucked the ball into his left arm as he neared the tryline and then dove down to score as Ikitau stretched out to tackle him.

“It’s a bit surreal, it was a class moment,” said Keenan when he emerged from the victorious Lions changing room, which was rocking with singing.

“It was off the back of two minutes of phase attack, the lads digging deep. It meant the world to myself and everybody that was out there, the 23, the lads who weren’t playing, the backroom staff, the 50,000 Lions supporters out there and everyone at home.

“It’s a really special moment.”

Hugo Keenan is carried by Mack Hansen and Jamie George. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Lions boss Andy Farrell said post-match that he was screaming at Keenan to pass the ball to Jack Conan outside him.

“He mentioned it after,” said Keenan. “I think he backed me at the end.

“Jack was outside and I think he would have finished it himself, but where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

A few of Keenan’s team-mates carried him around on their shoulders once the Lions’ win had been confirmed following a nervy TMO review of Jac Morgan’s clearout just before the try.

But Keenan was back down on his feet pretty soon, spotting lots of familiar faces in the crowd.

“I jumped in a few times!” he said.

“It was unbelievable walking around the stadium. My parents were there, my brother, my uncle and aunt, my girlfriend.

“I’ve about 10 friends over from Ireland who have spent a bomb to be here, but they are all saying it’s absolutely worth it. Really cool moments which make it extra special.”

This is all the sweeter for Keenan because the tour began in miserable fashion for him. He had a calf injury when he joined Lions camp late after Leinster’s URC success, then he was hit by a horrible bug for 12 days in Australia.

Keenan celebrates with Lions fans. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

He lost around 6kg and had to isolate for some of that time, so there must have been very low moments as he wondered if he would shake the illness at all. But now Keenan has started both Lions Tests and scored the winning try to seal the series.

“It’s been a mad whole trip,” he said. “It’s not how I imagined it going, getting sick for two weeks and coming into camp a bit injured.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, but I suppose these things happen for a reason and thankfully I was in full health come the last two Tests.

“I’m delighted to be involved and delighted that we got the result today. It’s special moments having our family and friends out on the pitch with us at the end. It’s those moments you play rugby for and you dream of.”

And with that, Keenan was away to continue the celebrations.

It’s safe to say he won’t be putting his hand in his pocket tonight.