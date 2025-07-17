Skelton and Valetini both miss out for Wallabies against Lions

AUSTRALIA BOSS JOE Schmidt has handed 22-year-old out-half Tom Lynagh his first start in Saturday’s opening clash with the Lions in Brisbane [KO 11am Irish time, Sky Sports].

Reds playmaker Lynagh, the son of legendary Wallabies out-half Michael, will earn his fourth cap and his first in the starting number 10 shirt against Andy Farrell’s Lions.

Meanwhile, Western Force blindside flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny will make his Wallabies debut as the influential Rob Valetini misses out due to injury.

Heavyweight lock Will Skelton is also missing for the Wallabies, meaning they have been shorn of two of their biggest, most powerful players for this opening Test.

Advertisement

An injury to the previous out-half incumbent Noah Lolesio opened the door for Lynagh, who has just recovered from a hand injury and has been preferred to the more experienced Ben Donaldson.

In a major blow to the Wallabies, Valetini has been ruled out of this first Test with a calf injury. The powerful Brumbies man has been one of Australia’s best players under Schmidt and his physicality could be badly missed. Skelton has also failed to recover from a calf injury.

Scrum-half Jake Gordon returns from the injury that kept him out of Australia’s win over Fiji two weekends ago, partnering Lynagh in the halfbacks. Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii continue in midfield, while there’s an unchanged back three of Max Jorgensen, Harry Potter, and Tom Wright.

Matt Faessler comes into the team at hooker, with Champion de Crespigny the only other fresh face in the pack. Number eight Harry Wilson continues as Wallabies captain despite speculation that Schmidt could name Gordon as his new skipper.

Australia (v Lions):

15. Tom Wright

14. Max Jorgensen

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

12. Len Ikitau

11. Harry Potter

10. Tom Lynagh

9. Jake Gordon

1. James Slipper

2. Matt Faessler

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Nick Frost

5. Jeremy Williams

6. Nick Champion de Crespigny

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Billy Pollard

17. Angus Bell

18. Tom Robertson

19. Tom Hooper

20. Carlo Tizzano

21. Tate McDermott

22. Ben Donaldson

23. Andrew Kellaway

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand].