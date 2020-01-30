This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 30 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wantaway Danny Rose leaves Tottenham

The England international boosts Steve Bruce’s defensive options at Newcastle until the end of the season.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 7:08 PM
25 minutes ago 1,651 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4986889
Danny Rose (file pic).
Image: Alex Livesey
Danny Rose (file pic).
Danny Rose (file pic).
Image: Alex Livesey

NEWCASTLE HAVE SIGNED England defender Danny Rose from Tottenham on loan until the end of the season.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce made a move for the 29-year-old after first-choice left-backs Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems were ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Rose was also keen to move on from north London after struggling for regular first-team action under Jose Mourinho.

The former Leeds defender, who will wear the number 28 shirt, could make his Newcastle debut in the Premier League clash against Norwich at St James’ Park on Saturday.

“It’s a great honour for me to be here. I’m so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I’m looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I’m playing,” Rose told the club’s official website.

“For me, it’s really exciting that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans.

“Newcastle is one of the biggest clubs in England. I spoke to the manager last night and he told me there were 50,000 fans here at the weekend against Oxford. You can’t go wrong with that kind of passion and support from the fans, and it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Rose becomes Newcastle’s third arrival of the January transfer window after the loan signings of  Nabil Bentaleb from Schalke and Valentino Lazaro from Inter.

Bruce believes it is a coup for the Magpies to land the full-back, who was linked with a number of clubs this month.

“It’s been clear that we’ve needed some help in the left-back position, so we’re absolutely delighted to get a player of Danny’s calibre through the door,” said Bruce.

“He has proven quality, as he’s shown over several years for club and country, and is a class act. It’s a big coup for us to get him here and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Rose has made 214 appearances for Tottenham since joining as a 17-year-old from Leeds in 2007. He also has 29 caps for England and was part of the Three Lions squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie