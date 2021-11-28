Watch: Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have heated Cristiano Ronaldo debate

ROY KEANE and Jamie Carragher got into a heated debate during Sky Sports’ coverage of Chelsea-Man United today.

The Corkonian was critical of the decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting XI for the big game, pointing to his goals record and suggesting the Portuguese superstar was worth persevering with despite his lack of work off the ball.

Carragher, by contrast, took a different view.

He seemed to be more sympathetic towards the controversial call and suggested Man United were no closer to winning the league than last year despite the high-profile signing of Ronaldo.

Check out the conversation in full below.