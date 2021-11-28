Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Monday 29 November 2021
Advertisement

Watch: Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have heated Cristiano Ronaldo debate

The former Ireland star was critical of Man United’s decision to leave the Portuguese superstar out of the starting XI.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 11:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,582 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5614743

ROY KEANE and Jamie Carragher got into a heated debate during Sky Sports’ coverage of Chelsea-Man United today.

The Corkonian was critical of the decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting XI for the big game, pointing to his goals record and suggesting the Portuguese superstar was worth persevering with despite his lack of work off the ball.

Carragher, by contrast, took a different view.

He seemed to be more sympathetic towards the controversial call and suggested Man United were no closer to winning the league than last year despite the high-profile signing of Ronaldo.

Check out the conversation in full below.

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie