League of Ireland clubs to share all revenue from FAI's new streaming service

LOCKED-OUT LEAGUE of Ireland fans will be able to watch live coverage of more than 55 matches on the FAI’s new streaming service, WATCHLOI, which is launched today.

The service, which is a partnership between the FAI and RTÉ Sport in collaboration with GAAGO, will cost fans €55 for a season pass in Ireland and €69 outside of Ireland.

All production costs will be covered by the FAI, the Association confirmed this morning, and all revenue from the platform will be split between the league’s clubs.

Premier Division action is due to resume on Friday 31 July with the meeting of Derry City and Sligo Rovers at 5.45pm.

Subscribers on the island of Ireland will be able to watch every Premier Division match for the remainder of the season with the exception of games where eir Sport hold live and exclusive rights, while international subscribers will have access to every game.

Most matches will be broadcast using a single camera although some games will have a two-camera setup, with RTÉ providing the commentators for each game.

Fans can also purchase access on a match-by-match basis at a cost of €5 per match.

A number of clubs have already confirmed that their existing season ticket holders will receive a free season pass for the WATCHLOI service.

“We’re absolutely delighted to launch our new streaming service, WATCHLOI,” FAI Commercial & Marketing Director Mark Russell said.

“Working with RTÉ Sport and GAAGO will guarantee that we will have a best-in-class product which SSE Airtricity League supporters will be able to enjoy around the world.

“Especially with Covid-19 restrictions, this is the ideal time to launch this service but with the revenue it will generate for the clubs, this is also a major moment for the league and a fantastic opportunity to promote and enhance the domestic game in Ireland.”

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: “In these uncertain times, when dedicated fans are unable to attend games in large numbers, we are delighted to bring the games directly to them via WATCHLOI.

“This is a chance for the whole of the Irish footballing family to get behind the SSE Airtricity League and lend their support in every way to the clubs as the heartbeat of the association.”

