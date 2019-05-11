Six goals and two missed penalties sees Waterford and Sligo share the spoils at the RSC

Waterford FC 3

Sligo Rovers 3

SIX GOALS, TWO missed penalties and the points shared in the RSC on Saturday night as Waterford FC and Sligo Rovers played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Sligo Rovers took the lead through Kris Twardek but Waterford led at the break with Cory Galvin and a Mitchel Beeney own goal. Sligo turned the game in the second half when Ronan Coughlan and Romeo Parkes made it 3-2; but Izzy Akinade struck with 10 minutes left to make it 3-3.

Waterford had big shouts for a penalty turned down on 18 minutes when Izzy Akinade looked to be taken down by John Dunleavy but referee Anthony Buttimer was unmoved.

Straight down the other end and Sligo hit the front. David Cawley did well to find the cross for Kris Twardek and he fired past Waterford keeper Matthew Connor for the opener.

Waterford hit back two minutes later. Cory Galvin drove from midfield before firing low into the bottom corner from 20 yards to level.

Daryl Fordyce shot over Connor’s crossbar before Waterford took the lead. Zack Elbouzedi crossed at the second attempt for Shane Duggan to shoot at goal; his effort striking the crossbar before hitting the back of keeper Mitchell Beeney and finding the net.

Drinan and Akinade had early second half chances but it was Sligo Rovers who levelled 11 minutes into the second half. Half-time substitute Ronan Murray provided the excellent delivery from the left and Ronan Coughlan arrived to equalise from inside the penalty area.

Romeo Parkes scored Sligo's second goal at the RSC against Waterford. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cory Galvin was inches away from regaining the Waterford lead but his 20-yard strike came back off the crossbar, before Daryl Fordyce forced Connor into a low save.

The football was flowing and Sligo Rovers hit the lead on 64 minutes; Romeo Parkes driving forward after Cawley’s excellent through ball before smashing the ball beyond Waterford keeper Connor.

Waterford then missed a golden opportunity to level; Beeney fouling Akinade but Shane Duggan’s spot kick was well saved by the keeper.

But persistence paid off for Waterford with an equaliser with 10 minutes to go; Izzy Akinade beating a retreating defence to Georgie Poynton’s throw in before lobbing Beeney to level at 3-3.

Sligo looked destined to grab all three points with six minutes on the clock when Referee Buttimer awarded another penalty after Poynton’s handball. But Waterford keeper Matthew Connor made an excellent low save to deny Ronan Coughlan from the penalty spot.

Both sides pressed for a winner but it’s wasn’t to be as the sides shared the points in a thrilling Saturday.

WATERFORD FC: Matthew Connor, Aaron Simpson (Bastien Héry ’66), Rory Feely, Damien Delaney, Georgie Poynton, JJ Lunney, Shane Duggan, Zack Elbouzedi (Karolis Chvedukas ’66), Cory Galvin (Scott Twine ’77), Izzy Akinade, Aaron Drinan

SLIGO ROVERS: Mitchell Beeney, Lewis Banks, Regan Donelon, John Dunleavy, Ronan Coughlan, Daryl Fordyce (Niall Morahan ’90), Kris Twardek (Sam Warde ’46), Jack Keaney (Ronan Murray ’46), David Cawley, Romeo Parkes, Dante Leverock

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork)

