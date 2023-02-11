Waterford play more than an hour with 14 men, but still prevail against Laois

Waterford 2-31

Laois 2-19

DESPITE LOSING MICHAEL Kiely to a sixth-minute red card, Waterford picked up their first win of the Division 1 campaign in Portlaoise tonight.

Neil Montgomery shot 1-3 from play for Davy Fitzgerald’s side, Dessie Hutchinson also raised a green flag in the second half, while Padraig Fitzgerald marked his league debut with seven first-half points. The Waterford subs scored eleven points, including six from Austin Gleeson.

Laois number six Ryan Mullaney struck 2-2 from play, and Willie Maher’s men led by two in the third quarter, but their challenge faded after Aidan Corby was shown a straight red.

The teams were level seven times in the first half. Padraig Fitzgerald opened his league account with a free after just 40 seconds, but Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland replied with a long-distance free before Ian Shanahan sent the hosts ahead.

Déise forward Kiely then received a straight red card on six minutes after an off-the-ball incident in front of the Laois goal.

Paddy Purcell played as the extra man for the home side and sent over a monster point.

On 24 minutes, Waterford number one Billy Nolan saved from James Keyes before Ryan Mullaney levelled matters for the fifth time at 0-6 apiece.

Advertisement

In the 26th minute, Neil Montgomery finished to the top corner of the net to give Waterford a 1-6 to 0-6 lead, and a long-range point from Mark Fitzgerald gave them a four point cushion.

Laois responded on the half hour mark when a high ball broke to Martin Phelan and he fed Mullaney who blasted home.

A Stephen Maher free tied the game again, and after Jack Prendergast and Jack Kelly swapped points, Prendergast set up Fitzgerald for his seventh point of the half, and his fifth from play, sending the fourteen men of Waterford in 1-10 to 1-9 to the good at the break.

In the first play of the second half, Nolan blocked a close range effort from Mullaney, and Maher converted the subsequent 65.

McNulty nudged Waterford back ahead, before Mullaney levelled from a tight angle and then Maher dummied his man and split the posts to give Laois the initiative.

Jamie Barron and Calum Lyons hit back at the other end for Waterford before, on 42 minutes, Laois went down to fourteen as Aidan Corby got his marching orders for a high challenge on Neil Montgomery.

Fitzgerald missed two frees before Martin Phelan supplied Mullaney for his second goal of the night, moving Laois into a 2-12 to 1-13 lead.

Davy Fitzgerald called Patrick Curran and Austin Gleeson from the Waterford bench, and Curran made an instant impact. Laois were caught in possession with Enda Rowland out of his goal and it was the substitute who found Dessie Hutchinson who rattled the bottom corner on 49 minutes.

The favourites pulled away after that. Gleeson notched six points on his introduction, three from play, Calum Lyons slotted four from play, while Ballygunner teenager Patrick Fitzgerald got his league debut in the closing stages and registered two injury-time points.

Scorers for Waterford: Padraig Fitzgerald 0-7 (5fs), Neil Montgomery 1-3, Austin Gleeson 0-6 (3fs), Dessie Hutchinson 1-1, Calum Lyons 0-4, Jamie Barron, Patrick Fitzgerald, Reuben Halloran 0-2 each, Shane McNulty, Mark Fitzgerald, Jack Prendergast, Patrick Curran 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: Ryan Mullaney 2-2, Stephen Maher 0-7 (5fs, 1 65), Aaron Dunphy, Ross King 0-2 each, Enda Rowland (free), Jack Kelly, Patrick Purcell, Ian Shanahan, Martin Phelan, Liam Senior 0-1 each.

Waterford: 1. Billy Nolan; 2. Conor Gleeson, 3. Conor Prunty, 4. Shane McNulty; 8. Jack Prendergast, 6. Calum Lyons, 7. Mark Fitzgerald; 9. Carthach Daly, 10. Jamie Barron; 11. Tom Barron, 5. Jack Fagan, 12. Neil Montgomery; 14. Dessie Hutchinson, 15. Padraig Fitzgerald, 13. Michael Kiely.

Subs: 22. Patrick Curran for Tom Barron (41), 21. Austin Gleeson for Padraig Fitzgerald (47), 19. Reuben Halloran for Daly (54), 24. Conor Ryan for McNulty (55), 23. Patrick Fitzgerald for Hutchinson (69).

Laois: 1. Enda Rowland; 2. Donnchadh Hartnett, 3. Padraig Delaney, 4. Fiachra C Fennell; 5. Padraic Dunne, 6. Ryan Mullaney, 7. Jack Kelly; 8. Patrick Purcell, 9. Ian Shanahan; 10. Aidan Corby, 11. Stephen Maher, 12. Tomás Keyes; 13. Martin Phelan, 14. James Keyes, 15. Aaron Dunphy.

Subs: 17. Ross King for Tomás Keyes (45), 23. Liam Senior for Kelly (56), 19. James Duggan for Dunphy (56), 18. Liam O’Connell for James Keyes (62), 25. Jordan Walsh for Phelan (64).

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)