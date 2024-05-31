Amond and Pattisson on target as Waterford defeat Bohs to climb up to fourth

Waterford 2

Bohemian 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from RSC Waterford

PÁDRAIG AMOND PROVED to be the Waterford FC hero once again as he scored his 9th goal of the campaign as the Blues stunned Alan Reynolds’ Bohemian FC for a second-time since he left the RSC to take the job at Dalymount Park in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division as the Blues moved up to fourth.

It was the home side that got off to a dream start when netting the opener inside nine minutes. Sam Sargeant played a long ball forward that was flicked on by Amond into the path of Christie Pattisson, and he fired his third goal of the campaign past Kacper Chorazka from 14 yards.

The Dalymount outfit drew level from a set-piece on the half-hour mark when the hosts were penalised 25-yards from goal, and Dayle Rooney’s deflected effort off the wall flew past the despairing dive of goalkeeper Sargeant.

Waterford regained the lead on 71 minutes. Darragh Power slipped the ball into the right channel for Pattisson, and he crossed into the centre where Padraig Amond was on hand to fire past Kacper Chorazka from close-range.

Sam Sargeant produced a stunning save to deny the visitors an equalising goal when Jevon Mills picked up possession of the ball 30-yards only to see his powerful effort to be turned onto the crossbar as the Blues held out for victory.

Waterford FC: Sargeant; Power, Horton, Leahy, McCourt (Radkowski 77); McDonald, McCormack, McMenamy (O’Keeffe 57); Pattisson, Amond, Parsons (Burke 86).

Bohemian FC: Chorazka; Kirk, Keita, Mills; Miller (Piszczek 77), McDonnell (McDaid 86), Rooney, Flores, Clarke (Oksoun 86); Connolly (Grant 77), Akintunde.

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).

