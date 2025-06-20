Huge blow for Bohs as they are sucker-punched before the break

Waterford FC 2

Bohemian FC 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from the Regional Sports Centre

TWO GOALS IN the dying minutes of the first-half from Padraig Amond and Conan Noonan steered Waterford FC to a massive 2-1 win over second-placed Bohemian FC in their SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division at a rocking RSC.

Rhys Brennan could have put the visitors in front on 13 minutes when the centre forward peeled off his marker to latch onto a long ball from Rob Cornwall from his centre-half position, but his first-time of the advancing Stephen McMullan went wide.

Blues keeper McMullan made a fine double save to keep Bohs at bay on 34 minutes. Rooney swung in a right-wing corner that saw the ball break to Dawson Devoy, who saw his crisp snapshot saved before the netminder responded well to save Rob Cornwall’s rebound header.

After Lonegan went agonisingly close to a brilliant opener for the hosts six minutes later, only to fire inches wide, the centre forward played a part in a penalty that gave the hosts the lead in the final minute of the half.

He was bundled over in the area by Leigh Kavanagh, and referee Marc Lynch pointed straight to the spot. Although Bohs keeper Kacper Chorazka guessed the right way, he couldn’t keep out Padraig Amond’s brilliant 12-yarder.

The home side doubled the lead three minutes into first-half added time. McMullan’s goal-kick was flicked on by Grant Horton, which saw the ball break for Conan Noonan off Kavanagh, and he beat Chorazka with a stunning left-footed strike from 20 yards.

Waterford missed a host of early second-half chances to kill the game, with Tommy Lonergan, Darragh Leahy, and Jesse Dempsey all going close to extending the lead by the hour mark, but they couldn’t convert from inside the area.

The hosts were punished for those missed opportunities on 72 minutes. Ryan Burke’s loose header was picked up by Keith Buckley, who touched the ball inside for Ross Tierney to send Dawson Devoy clear on the left, and he beat McMullan with a sweet left-footed strike.

Both sides had chances in the dying moments as Kyle White had a header cleared off the line on 87 minutes before James Clarke was just over the bar in the final minute as the hosts withstood five added minutes

Waterford FC: McMullan; Horton, McDonald, Leahy, Burke, Dempsey (White 85); Lonergan, Olayinka (McMenamy 85), Glenfield, Noonan (McCormack 90+1); Amond.

Bohemian FC: Chorazka; Morahan (Strods 85), Cornwall, Kavanagh, Flores (Buckley 57); Brennan (Clarke 46), Tierney, Devoy, McDonnell, Rooney; Whelan (McManus 57).

Referee: Marc Lynch (Galway).