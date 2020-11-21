The game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh throws-in at 3.45pm.
Clare 0-4 Waterford 2-4
11 mins – Stephen Bennett and Kieran Bennett add a score apiece for the Deise. Here’s a look at Hutchinson’s second goal.
Dessie Hutchinson gets his second goal of the game for @WaterfordGAA with this excellent finish! pic.twitter.com/CnOm5QsmOu— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 21, 2020
Clare 0-3 Waterford 2-1
6 mins – Waterford are hunting for goals and Bennett forces a good save from Quilligan. Tony Kelly returns for Clare but Jamie Barron tags on a score for Waterford.
Dessie Hutchinson buries the ball in the back of the net for @WaterfordGAA pic.twitter.com/zRVyk28KQ5— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 21, 2020
GOAL! Hutchinson hits his second goal against Clare.
Clare 0-3 Waterford 1-0
5 mins – Tony Kelly has rolled his ankle and looks to be in bother as he receives treatment. Shane O’Donnell and then McInerney send over efforts to draw Clare level.
Clare 0-1 Waterford 1-0
2 min – Great start for Liam Cahill’s men, before Tony Kelly responds for Clare. Austin Gleeson is playing at full-forward for Waterford.
GOAL! Dessie Hutchinson with a great finish for Waterford.
Clare 0-0 Waterford 0-0
1 min – We’re underway finally and it looks like Calum Lyons is picking up Tony Kelly from the start.
Players standing now for 5/6 mins 🤷🏻♂️— Anthony Daly (@DaloAnto) November 21, 2020
The game is delayed slightly for the commemoration. The national anthem is underway.
We’ll have a moment’s silence now to remember the victims of Bloody Sunday on its 100th year anniversary. Not long to go before throw-in.
Three late changes for Brian Lohan’s side. Aaron Shanagher, David McInerney and Jack Browne come in for David Reidy, David Fitzgerald and Colin Guilfoyle.
It’s prediction time. Who do you fancy to win this one?
Poll Results:
Afternoon all and welcome to today’s live coverage of the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final clash between Clare and Waterford. Galway have already sealed their place in the last four, so who will join them in Pairc Ui Chaoimh?
Here’s how the sides are named to start:
1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)
2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)
10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
11. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)
14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)
1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)
2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)
3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
4. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
5. Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle)
6. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
8. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
11. David Reidy (Éire Óg)
12. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)
14. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus)
15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
