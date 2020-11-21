56 mins ago

Afternoon all and welcome to today’s live coverage of the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final clash between Clare and Waterford. Galway have already sealed their place in the last four, so who will join them in Pairc Ui Chaoimh?

Here’s how the sides are named to start:

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

11. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

4. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

5. Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle)

6. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

8. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

11. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

12. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

14. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)