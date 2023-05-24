Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley to be sentenced next month after fraud conviction

WATERFORD FC AND Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley will be sentenced next month after being convicted on four counts of fraud in the United Kingdom.

The League of Ireland First Division side released a statement at the weekend “to reassure supporters the club will continue to operate as normal and there will be no risk to the future of the club”.

Pilley was found guilty last week of two counts of fraudulent trading, fraud by false representation and being involved in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the proceeds of fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.

He was remanded in custody and, following a further hearing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, told he will be sentenced on 3 July.

Details of the offences have also been revealed by National Trading Standards. At the heart of the fraud “was a web of interconnected companies that misled innocent small businesses across the UK” into signing long-term energy contracts between 2014 and 2016.

Waterford’s statement read: “Waterford Football Club would like to reassure supporters the club will continue to operate as normal and there will be no risk to the future of the club.

“The club’s senior management team and directors have been planning for a number of months for the event of a verdict of this nature.

“A meeting of the Club’s management has taken place this this morning [Saturday 20 May] and plans are already in operation to ensure its business as usual.

“We’d like to reassure supporters charges are solely brought against Andy Pilley and not Waterford Football Club, Fleetwood Town Football Club or any of the businesses attached to the group.

“An announcement regarding the next step will be made in due course.”

Pilley, 52, has also been the chairman and owner of Fleetwood for 20 years and has overseen their rise from non-league status to the English Football League.

The club, currently in League One, have not commented further to a statement issued last week.

It read: “Fleetwood Town would like to reassure supporters the club will continue to operate as normal and there will be no risk to the future of the club.

“Charges are solely brought against Andy Pilley and not Fleetwood Town Football Club or any of the businesses attached to the group.

“Talks have already taken place with the EFL and an announcement regarding the next step will be made in due course.”

Meanwhile, ex-Waterford chairman Mitchell Cowling has spoken of his desire to buy the club, telling Essez outlet the Daily Gazette that he has “unfinished business” there.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy