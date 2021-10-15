Brilliant Waterford hit Finn Harps for four

Waterford 4

Finn Harps 1

Waterford rallied to overcome a surge from Finn Harps to win 4-1 with 10 men at the RSC on Friday evening.

After Phoenix Patterson and Junior Quitirna gave the Blues a 2-0 lead, Harps were back in the game after goalkeeper Brian Murphy was sent off and Tunde Owolabi score from the penalty spot.

But, two breakaway goals from Quitirna and John Martin in injury gave Waterford the three points following a helter skelter game in the south-east.

All things considered, the was a brilliant performance by Waterford, who went in with a clear plan to break down Finn Harp’s low block in front of goal.

Marc Bircham had his team pass the ball and play with possession in the centre, before moving the ball out wide. In addition to this, he had his team use long-throws into the box in order to cause chaos amongst the green wall.

After an early chance through Owolabi – which was well saved by Brian Murphy – the Blues settled into this plan and they began to command the game.

Their first chance was created from an excellent pass from Anthony Wordsworth. He set up Patterson, who cut inside and shot at goal. Gerard Doherty’s years of experience came in handy year for Harps, and he saved well.

A throw-in gave Waterford their next opening, and this was a flicked on header from Evan Ferguson which went wide.

A chance created from out-wide led to a cleared ball finding the feet of Patterson, who was unmarked outside the box. He fired first time and the ball trickled into the bottom right of goal, giving Waterford an early lead.

Finn Harps stayed in their regimental defensive shape and were selective with getting forward. They created a few half chances from corners, with Eddie Nolan and Patterson heading two of these away.

The Blues tried to break after the flurry of corners. Quitirna lead the break and the ball was taken from his feet by Mark Coyle. Waterford won it back and Niall O’Keeffe had a shot blocked by Kosovar Sadiki. Niall O’Keeffe recovered and played a succession of passes, which played the ball to Shane Griffin, who shot wide.

The break produced a refreshed Owolabi who charged the full length of pitch from the

restart. Just as he entered the Blues box, Shane Griffin lunged with a perfectly timed

challenge, which put the ball out for a throw in.

Harps dwelled on this promising start and midway through the half they began to commit men forward. This led to two excellent chances for the visitor. The first saw a free header from Dave Webster saved and then a chipped ball from Shane McEleney found Owolabi inside the area, but he wasn’t in a threatening position to shoot.

The new look attack created space for Waterford to break and Ferguson spotted this with a fantastic ball over the top which landed at the feet of Quitirna. He dragged the ball into the box and McGinley tried to collect but instead he spilled it back to the forward who fired into an empty net.

Ollie Horgan roared and Harps players stormed into the Waterford half, which forced a

succession of half-chances and then a corner. From this, the ball bobbed around inside of

the area and Brian Murphy looked to have punched it clear.

As the game paused, referee Graham Kelly spotted something and the goalkeeper saw red. A penalty was given to Harps, which Matthew O’Connor saved, but Owolabi’s shot trickled in.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

With just one goal between the two teams, Harps continued to push and once again

Waterford spotted openings.

One of these saw Quitirna square to John Martin, who fired into the goal from close range.

The second saw Quitirna get the ball from the tightest of angles and he placed the ball

across goal, into the corner.

WATERFORD FC: Brain Murphy; Kyle Ferguson, Shane Griffin, Anthony Wordsworth, Junior Quitirna, John Martin, Niall O’Keeffe, Jack Stafford, Greg Halford, Phoenix Patterson, Eddie Nolan.

FINN HARPS: Gerard Doherty (Mark McGinley 34); Jordan Mustoe, Kosovar Sadiki, David Webster, Barry McNamee, Mark Coyle (Luke Rudden 89), Shane McEleney, Dan Hawkins, Adam Foley, Ryan Rainey, Tunde Owolabi, Karl O’Sullivan (Mark Timlin 74).

Referee: Graham Kelly

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss depth in Munster, Nathan Doak’s Ireland prospects, and whether rugby is survival of the richest on The42 Rugby Weekly

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud