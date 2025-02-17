Advertisement
Fraher Field. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Waterford GAA stadium renamed Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field

A change for the Dungarvan-based venue.
9.01pm, 17 Feb 2025

WATERFORD GAA HAVE announced that their Dungarvan stadium will be renamed Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field.

The sponsorship arrangement sees Waterford become the latest county to rebrand one of their county grounds.

The deal has been announced by the Waterford county board as a multi-year partnership for the Dungarvan-based venue, which is utilised along with Walsh Park in Waterford city, for both club and inter-county games.

“We are thrilled to welcome Capppoquin Logistics as the new naming sponsor of Fraher Field,” said Waterford GAA chairperson Neil Moore.

“This partnership is more than just a naming rights deal. It represents a shared commitment to the community, to tradition, and to the future of Waterford GAA. 

“The support from Cappoquin Logistics will play a vital role in ensuring the continued development of  our games, our players, and our facilities.”

