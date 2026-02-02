McMaugh stars as Waterford defeat Kerry in Killarney

Waterford 2-12

Kerry 1-11

Dan Kearney reports from Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

BRÍD MCMAUGH STRUCK 1-4 as Waterford made it two wins on the bounce after a deserved four point win against reigning champions Kerry in this second round Lidl Ladies Division 1 encounter at a windswept and bitterly cold Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney on Bank Holiday Monday.

The teams came into the game with success on the road in Round 1 with Kerry overcoming Dublin in pretty rough conditions and Waterford having the better of Armagh.

Both sides adapted to the new rules quite well in the opening round and the same was the case at Fitzgerald Stadium with the solo and go in particular a prominent feature with Waterford particularly adept at using it.

Kerry played with a gale force wind into the scoreboard end in the first half and raced into a two point lead thanks to efforts from Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Danielle O’Leary.

Waterford struck back in devastating fashion in the fifth minute however when a flowing move involving Bríd McMaugh and Katie Murray saw Lauren McGregor round Eilis Lynch and finish brilliantly past Mary Ellen Bolger in the Kerry goal.

Chloe Fennell slotted a free before Siofra O’Shea replied in kind for Kerry and Rachel Dwyer pushed the home side into a one point lead in the 14th minute after Leah Boyle did very well.

Waterford were full of running into the breeze and McMaugh for Waterford and Jadyn Lucey for the home side traded points before Chloe Fennell slotted another free when the ball was brought forward after Kerry interference on a solo and go.

The game ebbed and flowed for the remainder of the first half with Siofra O’Shea adding a brace for Kerry and Dwyer kicking her second whilst Waterford’s Fennell (free) and Kellyanne Hogan, on as a temporary sub for the injured McMaugh, scored to see the sides go in level at half time, 0-8 to 1-5.

Dwyer slotted her third point at the start of the second half but a minute later McMaugh scored a brilliant lobbed goal after excellent approach work from Aine O’Neill and Clare Walsh.

The superb McMaugh added another fine individual point nine minutes in, but Kerry replied brilliantly when Leah McMahon, just on, fed the lethal Dwyer who finished superbly past Katelyn Gardiner.

Waterford put on the burners afterwards however and TG4 Player of the Match McMaugh, and a superb two-pointer from Fennell followed by another McMaugh special pushed the visitors 2-10 to 1-9 ahead.

Dwyer responded with a free but although there was time for O’Shea to slot a placed ball and agonisingly rattle the crossbar.

14 player Waterford, with Hannah McGrath in the sin bin for the final five minutes, added points from Murray and a Fennell free to seal a brilliant second victory for the Déise.

Scorers for Waterford: B McMaugh 1-4, C Fennell 0–6 (4f, 1tp) L McGregor 1-0, K Hogan 0-1, K Murray 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: R Dwyer 1-4 (1f), S O’Shea 0-4 (3f), N Ní Chonchuir 0-1, J Lucey 0-1, D O’Leary 0-1.

Waterford

K Gardiner; C Murray, L Mulcahy, R Casey; Á O’Neill, K McGrath, R Browne; E Power, E Murray K Murray, C Walsh, B McMaugh; C Fennell, L McGregor, M Daly.

Subs: K Hogan for B McMaugh 20, B McMaugh for K Hogan, K Hogan for C Walsh 41, H McGrath for L McGregor 53, O Kennedy for R Browne 57.

Kerry

M.E. Bolger; E Lynch, C Lynch, A Doherty; J Lynch, A Dillane, K Brosnan; M O’Connell, C Evans; L Boyle, N Ní Chonchúir, R Dwyer; J Lucey, S O’Shea, D O’Leary.

Subs: A Galvin for J Lynch 20, M O’Connor for L Boyle, L McMahon for N Ní Chonchúir both 41, K Ryan for K Brosnan, M Mulvihill for J Lucey both 47, N Quinn for R Dwyer 55.

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford).