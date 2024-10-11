Waterford secure Premier Division survival with Drogheda stalemate

Waterford FC 0

Drogheda United 0

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

WATERFORD FC have secured their Premier Division status for 2025 after picking up a point against Drogheda United in a mediocre contest at the RSC.

The teams had scored 13 goals between them in their previous three league meetings before this clash.

Luke Dennison was the busier of the two goalkeepers as he made a couple of excellent saves to deny the hosts victory.

Waterford started on the front foot, but Grant Horton’s set-piece effort was well held by Dennison.

Advertisement

Ben McCormack won a free in a dangerous position on 13 minutes when he was fouled by Luke Heeney, and Dean McMenamy’s subsequent shot fell to Barry Baggley, his left-footed finish was superbly tipped over the bar.

Drogheda striker Adam Foley then went close to the breakthrough goal, but his low shot was superbly turned around the post by Blues keeper Sam Sargeant.

In a first half that saw a total of 13 corner-kicks, neither team could produce a moment of magic from those set-pieces with the closest coming for McMenamy on the stroke of half-time, but he was judged to have fouled his marker, as he threatened to open the scoring.

A big chance fell to Waterford after the break when Padraig Amond got space down the right before pulling the ball back looking for Shane Flynn, but Drogheda defender Elicha Ahui put in a brilliant tackle to clear the danger.

Dennison came to his side’s rescue with a stunning save a minute later. Horton sprayed the ball to the right for Flynn, who turned inside onto his left foot, but his cracking effort was superbly tipped over the bar.

Ben McCormack tried his luck with an ambitious free-kick from the left, but Dennison produced another smart save to turn the ball around the near post.

Conor Kane went close for the visitors when he tried his luck with a cracking effort from 25 yards, but his effort whistled inches wide of Sam Sargeant’s right-hand upright before Connor Parsons fizzed an effort over the bar at the other end as the game petered out.

Waterford FC: Sargeant; Power, Horton, Leahy, Burke; Pattisson, Baggley, McCormack, McMenamy (Glenfield 67), Flynn (Parsons 64); Amond.

Drogheda United: Dennison; Bolger, Ahul, Quinn, Kane (McNally 76), Webster; Markey, Brennan (Deegan 82), Heeney (Farrell 67); Foley (Davis 67), Taylor.

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).

Attendance: 2,030