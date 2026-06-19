League leaders Shamrock Rovers get the better of bottom side Waterford

Waterford 0

Shamrock Rovers 2

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

LEADERS SHAMROCK ROVERS underlined their title credentials with a controlled, clinical victory at the RSC, dismissing bottom side Waterford FC 2-0 to maintain their hold at the top of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

In a contest that paired the league’s form side against its strugglers, Rovers produced a composed and efficient display, striking through Dylan Watts before the break and sealing the result late on via substitute Michael Noonan. Even without captain Pico Lopes, away on international duty with Cape Verde, Stephen Bradley’s side looked assured throughout.

Dylan Watts puts the Hoops in front with a well placed header! pic.twitter.com/OqXWa0BCyh — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 19, 2026

Rovers threatened inside four minutes, when Adam Brennan delivered a dangerous cross from the left that caused confusion in the Waterford defence. Jake Mulraney’s effort took a deflection off John Mahon, but Stephen McMullan adjusted superbly to make a sharp save. The Waterford goalkeeper was immediately called upon again, denying Mulraney at his near post after Graham Burke capitalised on a loose clearance.

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Despite the early pressure, Waterford grew into the contest and began to create chances. Tommy Lonergan tested Ed McGinty on 17 minutes after latching onto a Conan Noonan flick, though the Rovers keeper gathered comfortably. Moments later, Hayden Cann unleashed a powerful drive from distance that forced McGinty into a solid stop.

The home side came closest just after the half-hour mark. Padraig Amond broke clear and squared for Conan Noonan, whose strike against his former club looked destined for the net until McGinty produced an excellent save to turn it behind.

Waterford continued to push, with Dean McMenamy firing narrowly over from the edge of the area, but they were punished for their missed opportunities on 37 minutes. A swift counterattack saw Mulraney drive forward before releasing Brennan, whose pinpoint cross found Dylan Watts unmarked. The midfielder made no mistake, guiding a header past McMullan.

Rovers nearly added a second before the interval when Mulraney again created an opening, sending Brennan clear on goal, but McMullan remained alert to block with his legs and keep Waterford in the contest.

The visitors stayed in control after the break. Watts went close to doubling his tally early in the second half, while John McGovern fired over from a promising position. A gilt-edged chance arrived on 59 minutes when Mulraney produced a superb delivery to the back post, but Brennan somehow headed wide of an open goal.

Waterford’s opportunities became scarce, though Cann came close with a long-range effort that flashed past the post with 15 minutes remaining. Any hopes of a comeback were extinguished in the 84th minute when Tunmise Sobowale fed Watts, who slid a precise pass into the path of Michael Noonan. The substitute cut inside before finishing decisively at McMullan’s near post.

It was a polished, professional performance from Shamrock Rovers, who combined control with cutting edge to secure all three points. For Waterford, encouraging moments were overshadowed by a lack of clinical finishing as Rovers strengthened their position at the summit.

WATERFORD FC: McMullan; Houston (Faria 56), Cann, Long, Mahon, Couto; Johnson, McMenamy (Heeney 68), C Noonan (Coyle 68); Lonergan (Voilas 80), Amond.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Sobowale, Grace, Stevens; Mulraney (Matthews 75), Healy, Byrne (Malley 85), Brennan; Watts (O’Sullivan 85), Burke (Greene 70), McGovern (Noonan 70).

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin),

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