Here's the draw for the Waterford SHC semi-finals

THE DRAW FOR the last four of the Waterford SHC has been made following last weekend’s quarter-final ties.
Munster champions Ballygunner will take on Dungarvan while De La Salle face-off with Mount Sion. The games will be played on the weekend of 28/29 September.
Ballygunner, who completed the five-in-a-row last year, were easy winners over Passage in their last eight clash. Dungarvan dumped out 2018 finalists Abbeyside, De La Salle – who have Jake Dillon and Kevin Moran in their ranks – were six-point winners over Roanmore.
Elsewhere, Austin Gleeson’s Mount Sion had 10-points to spare over Maurice Shanahan’s Lismore.
JJ Kavanagh & Sons SHC QF Result— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) September 1, 2019
Lismore 1-15
Mt. Sion 2-22
De La Salle 2-15
Roanmore 2-9
Ballygunner3-22
Passage 1-12
Dungarvan 2-17
Abbeyside 3-12
JJ Kavanagh & Sons SHC Relegation Play-Off Results
Ballyduff Upper 0-17
Tallow 1-16
Clonea 3-22
Fourmilewater 2-15 pic.twitter.com/55USEHy58h
Waterford SHC semi-finals
Ballygunner vs Dungarvan
De La Salle vs Mount Sion
