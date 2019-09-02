Here's the draw for the Waterford SHC semi-finals

THE DRAW FOR the last four of the Waterford SHC has been made following last weekend’s quarter-final ties.

Munster champions Ballygunner will take on Dungarvan while De La Salle face-off with Mount Sion. The games will be played on the weekend of 28/29 September.

Ballygunner, who completed the five-in-a-row last year, were easy winners over Passage in their last eight clash. Dungarvan dumped out 2018 finalists Abbeyside, De La Salle – who have Jake Dillon and Kevin Moran in their ranks – were six-point winners over Roanmore.

Elsewhere, Austin Gleeson’s Mount Sion had 10-points to spare over Maurice Shanahan’s Lismore.

JJ Kavanagh & Sons SHC QF Result



Lismore 1-15

Mt. Sion 2-22



De La Salle 2-15

Roanmore 2-9



Ballygunner3-22

Passage 1-12



Dungarvan 2-17

Abbeyside 3-12



JJ Kavanagh & Sons SHC Relegation Play-Off Results



Ballyduff Upper 0-17

Tallow 1-16



Clonea 3-22

Clonea 3-22

Fourmilewater 2-15

Waterford SHC semi-finals

Ballygunner vs Dungarvan

De La Salle vs Mount Sion

