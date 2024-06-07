Amond on the double as Waterford continue impressive run of home form

Waterford FC 4

Sligo Rovers 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from Waterford RSC

WATERFORD CONTINUED THEIR impressive run of home results as they secured a fourth consecutive win in front of their home fans with a brilliant 4-1 win over Sligo Rovers as Keith Long’s side moved onto 31 points in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division table after this RSC clash.

After the hosts missed a gilt-edged opportunity to take the lead on six minutes when Christie Pattisson put the ball wide from a yard and Fabrice Hartmann blazed over at the other end of a great position on 15 minutes, the hosts struck for the lead goal on 25 minutes.

Advertisement

Darragh Leahy whipped in a left-wing cross that was partially headed clear by Oliver Denham into the path of Ben McCormack, and he hit a bouncer into the ground that looped over the head of Rovers’ keeper Ed McGinty for his first of the season.

A second goal deservedly arrived for Keith Long’s side on the hour mark. Grant Horton played the ball forward from his defensive position that wasn’t dealt with by Charlie Wiggett, and Connor Parsons took full advantage to fire a left-footed effort past McGinty from 14 yards.

Dean McMenamy won a penalty that yielded a third goal for a rampant Blues on 66 minutes. The midfielder was tripped on the right-side of the area by Oliver Denham after been put clear by Darragh Power, and as cool as a breeze, Amond dispatched the spot-kick past a helpless Ed McGinty.

Wilson Waweru pulled a goal back for Sligo Rovers on 86 minutes when the striker beat Sam Sargeant with a close-range finish before Padraig Amond had the last laugh two minutes later with a cracking header for a fourth following a super Ben McCormack right-wing delivery.

Waterford FC: Sargeant; Power, Horton, Radkowski, Leahy (Burke 82); McDonald (O’Keeffe 74), McMenamy (McCourt 82), McCormack (Arubi 90); Pattisson, Amond, Parsons (Evans 90).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Wiggett, Hutchinson, Denham, Wilson; Chapman, Morahan, Barlow (Wilson Waweru 74), Malley; Hartmann, Elding (Fitzgerald 63).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!