TOMORROW’S DIVISION 1A hurling league meeting of Waterford and Tipperary has been postponed due to a bereavement.
The game, scheduled for Walsh Park, will not be played this weekend following the untimely passing of Benny Kiely, father of Waterford forward Michael Kiely, last night.
The fixture is set to be rescheduled for next weekend, with details of the rearranged game to be confirmed.
Advertisement
Waterford GAA extends our deepest condolences to Waterford Senior Hurler Michael Kiely on the passing of his father Benny. Our thoughts are with all the Kiely family, especially Benny’s wife Dolores and sons Jack & Michael, and all involved with the Abbeyside Ballinacourty club.… pic.twitter.com/sVSHUf0UGg
A Waterford GAA statement read: “Waterford GAA extends our deepest condolences to Waterford senior hurler Michael Kiely on the passing of his father Benny.
“Our thoughts are with all the Kiely family, especially Benny’s wife Dolores and sons Jack & Michael, and all involved with the Abbeyside Ballinacourty club.
“As a mark of respect, tomorrow’s Allianz League hurling fixture v Tipperary has been postponed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”
Postponed – Allianz Hurling League: Tipperary v Waterford
Please note that tomorrow’s Allianz Hurling League game against Waterford has been postponed following the untimely passing of Benny Kiely, father of Waterford hurler Michael Kiely (Abbeyside Ballinacourty). pic.twitter.com/Ex8zuaB0rX
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Waterford v Tipperary league game postponed due to bereavement
TOMORROW’S DIVISION 1A hurling league meeting of Waterford and Tipperary has been postponed due to a bereavement.
The game, scheduled for Walsh Park, will not be played this weekend following the untimely passing of Benny Kiely, father of Waterford forward Michael Kiely, last night.
The fixture is set to be rescheduled for next weekend, with details of the rearranged game to be confirmed.
A Waterford GAA statement read: “Waterford GAA extends our deepest condolences to Waterford senior hurler Michael Kiely on the passing of his father Benny.
“Our thoughts are with all the Kiely family, especially Benny’s wife Dolores and sons Jack & Michael, and all involved with the Abbeyside Ballinacourty club.
“As a mark of respect, tomorrow’s Allianz League hurling fixture v Tipperary has been postponed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”
A Tipperary GAA statement read: “Tipperary GAA and the Tipperary Senior Hurlers extend their sincere sympathies to the Kiely family on Benny’s passing.
“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Hurling RIP team:Waterford (Hurling 1590