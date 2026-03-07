Waterford v Tipperary league game postponed due to bereavement

TOMORROW’S DIVISION 1A hurling league meeting of Waterford and Tipperary has been postponed due to a bereavement.

The game, scheduled for Walsh Park, will not be played this weekend following the untimely passing of Benny Kiely, father of Waterford forward Michael Kiely, last night.

The fixture is set to be rescheduled for next weekend, with details of the rearranged game to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Waterford GAA extends our deepest condolences to Waterford Senior Hurler Michael Kiely on the passing of his father Benny. Our thoughts are with all the Kiely family, especially Benny’s wife Dolores and sons Jack & Michael, and all involved with the Abbeyside Ballinacourty club.… pic.twitter.com/sVSHUf0UGg — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) March 7, 2026

A Waterford GAA statement read: “Waterford GAA extends our deepest condolences to Waterford senior hurler Michael Kiely on the passing of his father Benny.

“Our thoughts are with all the Kiely family, especially Benny’s wife Dolores and sons Jack & Michael, and all involved with the Abbeyside Ballinacourty club.

“As a mark of respect, tomorrow’s Allianz League hurling fixture v Tipperary has been postponed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Postponed – Allianz Hurling League: Tipperary v Waterford



Please note that tomorrow’s Allianz Hurling League game against Waterford has been postponed following the untimely passing of Benny Kiely, father of Waterford hurler Michael Kiely (Abbeyside Ballinacourty). pic.twitter.com/Ex8zuaB0rX — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) March 7, 2026

A Tipperary GAA statement read: “Tipperary GAA and the Tipperary Senior Hurlers extend their sincere sympathies to the Kiely family on Benny’s passing.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”