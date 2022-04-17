Waterford squeeze past Tipperary in Munster hurling opener

Waterford 2-24

Tipperary 2-20

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

SECOND-HALF STRIKES FROM Michael Kiely and Dessie Hutchinson saw Waterford squeeze past Tipperary in front of 10,982 fans this afternoon.

Late white flags by Shane McNulty, Patrick Curran and Dessie Hutchinson secured a four-point win.

The introduction of All Stars Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron lifted the home crowd as Liam Cahill’s men recovered from a six-point deficit. Both super subs struck two points each in the second half. Gleeson got a glorious sideline cut when the game was in the balance with three minutes left.

Michael Kiely on the march for Waterford. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tipp full forward Mark Kehoe netted twice and centre forward Noel McGrath knocked over six points as the Premier closed within a point down the home straight. Three wides in a row proved costly for Colm Bonnar’s side.

Carthach Daly made his championship debut for Waterford. All Stars Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron were held in reserve. James Quigley, Craig Morgan, Dillon Quirke and Conor Bowe got their first starts for Tipp.

There was heavy rain all morning but it cleared in time for throw in.

Patrick Curran pointed after 13 seconds for the hosts. Two Stephen Bennett frees and a Jack Prendergast solo effort made it four nil after six minutes.

Tipp were guilty of three early wides. In the seventh minute, Jason Forde picked out Mark Kehoe and he finished low under Shaun O’Brien. Points from Barry Heffernan, Jake Morris, Forde (free) and Michael Breen followed that green flag. 1-4 to 0-4 after 12 minutes.

A Bennett free from his own 65 was Waterford’s first point in ten minutes.

Three Noel McGrath singles made it a six point game as Waterford made sloppy mistakes in possession (1-11 to 0-8). On 26 minutes, McGrath set up a goal chance for Jason Forde but Shaun O’Brien denied him with a fabulous diving save to his left. Michael Breen blasted over a point off the rebound.

At the other end, Michael Kiely was denied by Brian Hogan and Stephen Bennett had a penalty appeal waved away. As half time neared, Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron were called down from the stand.

Patrick Curran and Shane McNulty narrowed the margin to four by the break (1-12 to 0-11). In the last play of the half, Noel McGrath struck the sidenet for Tipp.

Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson scores a goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Gleeson and Barron were introduced for the second period as Waterford hit Tipp like a tornado. Gleeson won a free immediately and Bennett banged it over from his own 65. The Mount Sion man then sent over a point in front of the stand. On 38 minutes, Bennett, Prendergast and Curran combined before Michael Kiely volleyed to the net. Another super sub Barron got his name on the scoresheet. 1-3 in three magic minutes.

Tipp goalkeeper Brian Hogan interrupted that purple patch with a free on 43 minutes. A minute later, he was picking the sliotar out of his net again. Michael Kiely collected a long ball and supplied Dessie Hutchinson who stung the top corner (2-16 to 1-14).

Hutchinson’s second white flag gave Waterford a six point advantage entering the final quarter. Shaun O’Brien denied Jake Morris before Mark Kehoe hit his second goal under the Déise keeper on 58 minutes (2-19 to 2-17). A Noel McGrath free left just one between them with six minutes to go. Michael Breen, Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris were all off target as the away side searched for a leveller.

Gleeson’s sideline along with points from Shane McNulty, Patrick Curran and Dessie Hutchinson saw Liam Cahill raise his fist to the air at full time.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-10 (10fs), Dessie Hutchinson 1-3, Patrick Curran 0-4, Shane McNulty, Austin Gleeson (1 sideline cut), Jamie Barron 0-2 each, Jack Prendergast 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Mark Kehoe 2-0, Noel McGrath 0-6 (2fs), Jason Forde 0-4 (4fs), Dan McCormack, Jake Morris, Michael Breen 0-2 each, Brian Hogan (free), Barry Heffernan, Conor Bowe, Conor Stakelum 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien

2. Conor Gleeson

3. Conor Prunty

4. Shane McNulty

5. Jack Fagan

6. Tadhg De Burca

9. Calum Lyons

8. Darragh Lyons

7. Carthach Daly

10. Neil Montgomery

11. Jack Prendergast

12. Patrick Curran

15. Michael Kiely

14. Stephen Bennett

13. Dessie Hutchinson

Subs

26. Austin Gleeson for Montgomery (HT)

25. Jamie Barron for Daly (HT)

19. Shane Bennett for Kiely (61)

17. Iarlaith Daly for Fagan (63)

24. Peter Hogan for Lyons (67)

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan

2. Cathal Barrett

3. James Quigley

4. Craig Morgan

5. Dillon Quirke

6. Ronan Maher

7. Seamus Kennedy

8. Alan Flynn

9. Barry Heffernan

10. Conor Bowe

11. Noel McGrath

12. Michael Breen

13. Jason Forde

14. Mark Kehoe

15. Jake Morris

Subs

18. Robert Byrne for Kennedy (Blood 35-37)

22. Patrick Maher for Bowe (HT)

23. Dan McCormack for Flynn (45)

26. Conor Stakelum for Heffernan (52)

17. Ger Browne for Forde (61)

25. John McGrath for Breen (66)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)