Newcomers Waterford out to compete - 'We don't want to just make up the numbers'

“IT’S FUNNY, BECAUSE when I talk to people outside the club, everyone’s saying, ‘Ah, it’s your first year, sure no expectations, you can find your feet,’ and things like that.

“To a certain degree, maybe, but I know internally, we probably do have a little bit of an expectancy on us, because we want to compete with teams in this league. We don’t want to just come in and make up the numbers, but we do understand that there has to be a little bit of growth in it as well . . .”

Waterford manager Gary Hunt is driving to training while chatting to The 42.

It’s 4.45pm on Wednesday evening, four days on from their Women’s Premier Division opener away to Treaty United.

The focus has switched to the Blues’ first home game at the RSC against Shelbourne on Saturday afternoon, a split gym and pitch session on the cards.

Their league debut ended in a 2-0 loss, two superb goals ultimately settling the Munster derby. It was far from the heavy defeat we have often seen inflicted on newcomers, but disappointment remains.

Tramore man Hunt takes the positives, while crediting deserved winners Treaty.

“It was good to get started finally, get up and running and for some of the girls without experience in the league to see the standard of where we need to get to,” he begins.

“Now we have a little bit of a bar to set ourselves.”

This Waterford team has been some time in the making. The club established a task force for girls and women’s football almost five years ago, initially implementing an U17s team in 2021 before an U19s side followed.

The senior team was launched last December, with the backing of the Hess Sports Group; the main target of the five-year plan met prematurely.

It's Waterford's first season in the Women's Premier Division. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Hunt is keen to highlight the endless background efforts as he and his staff “try and carry the can, and turn this into a long-term project on the ground”.

Having a senior women’s team in Waterford is paramount, with many elite players from the locality forced to travel elsewhere through the years.

There’s now opportunity at home. This is a new era and the future is exciting.

“Where we’ve come from to where we’ve got to, there’s been a hell of a lot of work done,” says Hunt, in his second spell with the club, “but ultimately, with the result last week and not being happy with that, there’s still a lot of work to do to get to where we need to be.

“The journey is underway. We’re on time with it, but we want to kick on. As much as we want to enjoy getting here, we also want to realise that we do want to compete at the top end of the table, so we need to make sure that we keep progressing to there as well.”

While Hunt may be best known for his exploits in men’s football with Waterford and Cobh Ramblers, he previously managed Wexford Youths Women and his home club Tramore FC.

As Blues’ Head of Youth Development, he steered the U19 boys to League of Ireland glory in 2019, before coaching the first-team in ’22 and ’23 as they were promoted to the men’s Premier Division.

Hunt managed First Division outfit Cobh last season, before this opportunity arose and it has been an enjoyable experience so far.

“Having the background in women’s football, this always kind of stood out to me. At the time it was announced, I was still in Cobh. I suppose being in a job, it’s hard to be looking elsewhere, especially when there’s so few opportunities in football in Ireland.

“Obviously things happened [at Cobh], the new investment, the new money came in so they changed things. Sometimes your paths fall together, and this opportunity came up quite soon after it. There was no reluctancy once I spoke to the club and I found out that they wanted to do it the right way, it was a no-brainer for me.”

Having been a Women’s Premier Division “fan from afar” recently, assistant coach and U19 manager Jess Lawton — formerly of Cork City — has been a huge support as Hunt readjusts.

A general view of the RSC. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

His squad is a mixture of players promoted from academy teams and others with league experience, including former Wexford goalkeeper Maeve Williams and a ex-Cork City trio Lauren Walsh, Lauren Egbuloniu and Danielle Burke. Danielle Griffin captains the side, with Olivia Shannon and Sophie Slattery among the promising underage stars.

“Going in, I didn’t want it just to be, ‘Right, let’s just throw all the 19s in, and let’s be that entity,’” says Hunt. “I think we’ve found a good balance with experience too.

“We’ve got a lot of girls that are still relatively new to senior football. It’s important that we take the time we need to help them adjust, also setting the standards to make sure that they don’t find their comfort zones, that they realise that there is a jump and if they’re not prepared to do it, it will be a short stay for them.

“From what I’ve seen so far, all the girls are really keen to want to play at this level, and they’re pushing themselves to get better.”

Contact time with the team is being increased, with three collective sessions and a match the general weekly schedule.

This week for example, players did their own individual recovery and light training Sunday and Monday, before an intense pitch session Tuesday, Wednesday’s split, and a tactical MD-1 tune-up on Friday.

Professionalising the set-up has been pivotal, with emphasis on “small details where we can go the extra mile” like GPS stats and nutrition.

Every single inch will be needed today as Shelbourne arrive at the RSC. An “acid test” awaits against the league heavyweights, who are targeting a third title in five seasons.

The Reds fell to a last-gasp defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park last weekend, and will be looking to lay down a marker and spoil Waterford’s landmark occasion.

This is a very different challenge. But with ambitions and drive made clear, the newcomers won’t shy away from Shels.

Shels stalwarts Pearl Slattery and Rachel Graham. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“They’re the teams you want to be playing,” says Hunt, his car’s indicator clicking in the background. “These are the reasons we’ve entered this, to be playing against the best players in the country and be testing ourselves.

“We’re under no illusions that this is a big game. Shelbourne probably have the bit between their teeth a little bit tighter this week and want a response. But look, we’ll do our homework and we’ll try set up to as much as possible stop Shelbourne expressing themselves against us and things like that.

“But it’s going to be a big occasion for the club, there’s going to be a lot of people there. We don’t want to just go into the game and set up and it becomes a negative from everybody. Those young girls coming in to watch us, we want them to come back.”

“We have an onus maybe there . . . as much as the result is important and we want to stay in the game as long as possible, we also recognise that it is going to be a bit of an occasion for everybody,” he adds.

“The girls are human, they’re going to feel that themselves. So it’s about trying to match all of that together and see where we can take it.

“Shelbourne is as big a game as we’re going to get in the league this season. To have that at home in the first game, you maybe can say, ‘Jesus, why didn’t they give us someone else?’ but I suppose the flip side is, ‘Happy days, we’re enticing one of the best teams in the country down to the RSC, first home game.’ There’s probably very little pressure on us, so let’s go and see where it takes us.”

As Hunt pulls up to training typically early, the journey continues apace.

Today – Waterford v Shelbourne, 3pm, LOI TV