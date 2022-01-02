Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 2 January 2022
Advertisement

Second Africa Cup of Nations row for Watford as club accused of refusing to release Senegal winger

Nigeria previously suggested Watford were ‘baring fangs’ when the club objected to Emmanuel Dennis being named in their squad.

By Press Association Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 7:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,746 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5644692
Watford's Ismaila Sarr.
Image: PA
Watford's Ismaila Sarr.
Watford's Ismaila Sarr.
Image: PA

WATFORD ARE EMBROILED in a second Africa Cup of Nations row – this time with Senegal over the availability of Ismaila Sarr.

Senegal have accused the Premier League club of refusing to release the injured winger for the tournament.

It comes after Nigeria suggested Watford were “baring fangs” after the club objected to top goalscorer Emmanuel Dennis being named in their squad. It has since been confirmed that Dennis will not be taking part.

The latest incident involves Sarr, who has been out since November 20 after suffering a knee ligament injury in the 4-1 win over Manchester United.

Watford do not expect Sarr to be fit again until next month but he was named in Senegal’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

However, the Senegal football federation released a statement saying the Hornets had “blocked” the 23-year-old from joining up with the national team, adding Sarr had “expressed his desire” to do so.

A statement from Watford in reply, read: “Ismaila Sarr suffered a knee ligament injury on November 20 in the match against Manchester United and has not been fit to play for Watford FC since that date.

“In early December, the club wrote to the Senegal Football Federation outlining the clinical diagnosis of Ismaila’s injury and immediately followed that up by supplying the MRI scans detailing the extent of the injury.

“After further consultation with medical experts, we informed the Federation of Ismaila’s rehabilitation process and likely timeframe of recovery.

“Within the past 10 days, the club has reiterated to the Senegal Football Federation the player’s current medical status and recovery schedule.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The Hornets have have also invited the Senegal Football Federation to instruct their own independent surgeon to confirm the diagnosis and rehabilitation period.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie