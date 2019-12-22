13 mins ago

It’s been a pretty stodgy 2019 away from home for Manchester United, and have won just five Premier League games on the road all year.

Can they improve that record today, in their penultimate away game of the year?

On paper it should be as close to a formality as these come, as they face bottom-of-the-table Watford.

The Hornets tear through managers’ contracts like Christmas wrapping paper, but under Nigel Pearson they showed admirable resilience in defeat at Anfield eight days ago.

Can they cause an upset, given they’ve now clocked a full week’s work under their new boss?

Watford and Manchester United, kick off is at 2pm

Kick off is at 2pm and team news – featuring one Paul Pogba – follows next…