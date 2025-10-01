Vata on target as Segecic earns Portsmouth a late point against Watford

Portsmouth 2

Watford 2

ADRIAN SEGECIC MADE sure Watford’s dismal away form continued as his 79th-minute equaliser handed Portsmouth a 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.

The Hornets looked to be ending their nine-match winless streak on the road after Republic of Ireland international Rocco Vata had turned around Yang Min-hyeok’s early strike with a goal and an assist.

"They have turned this one around!"



"They have turned this one around!"

Rocco Vata gets the final touch to give Watford the lead 😤

But Segecic jumped off the bench to beat Egil Selvik at his near post to share the points and keep some pressure on Watford boss Paulo Pezzolano.

South Korean Yang hung around in the middle for Marlon Pack’s long throw to be abysmally defended by the visitors and land at his feet to stroke home his first Pompey goal in the fifth minute.

Watford responded quickly with a long throw of their own, but no one gambled in the middle to tap in after Vivaldo Semedo had poked past the goalkeeper.

The first-half possession stats were even, but Pompey were the more dangerous in the attacking third.

Marlon Pack’s piledriver caused problems for Selvik – with the shot initially too hot to handle for the Hornets keeper before he recovered safely.

A scintillating counter attack down the right saw Conor Chaplin and Jordan Williams team up before Yang was only denied in the middle by an acrobatic save by Selvik.

Watford’s body language became increasingly unhappy and exploded when 19-year-old forward Nestory Irankunda was hooked in the 35th minute.

Upon reaching the bench, he punched his seat, threw a water bottle at the floor before storming down the tunnel – all while the 1,200 travelling fans chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Pezzolano.

But the hosts couldn’t make the most of their opponents’ haplessness as Andre Dozzell blasted across the face of goal, Yang dragged wide and Colby Bishop headed a free-kick over.

Pezzolano took a second dip at his bench at half-time with a double substitution, but it was Irankunda’s replacement Vata who turned the scoreline around.

Just 27 seconds into the second half, the Irishman surged down the left flank before pulling back to Imran Louza to poke his side level.

Then 10 minutes later, Moussa Sissoko – who had been moved into an advanced role after an anonymous opening 45 minutes – broke down the right. His shot was saved but only into the path of Vata to unwittingly divert in.

Pezzolano celebrated with a run down the touchline, vindicated with his half-time alterations.

Vata attempted to add the gloss on his second-half domination by chipping Josef Bursik from the halfway line, but was off target. Jeremy Ngakia also fired over as Watford looked to kill things off.

But Portsmouth saved a point in the 79th minute when Segecic slammed past Selvik at his near post as Watford’s 229-day wait for an away triumph was extended, despite Vata forcing a stoppage-time save out of Bursik.

Elsewhere, Haji Wright added two more goals to his early-season collection as Coventry dismantled Millwall 4-0 at The Den.

United States international Wright is the top scorer in the Championship with seven goals after his double against a Lions side who became the latest to feel the power of the Sky Blues’ rampant attack this season.

Frank Lampard’s side remain unbeaten in the league and closed to within two points of pacesetters Middlesbrough after taking their goal tally to 22 goals in eight matches.

Norwich’s Carrow Road misery continued as West Brom won 1-0 to condemn the Canaries to a fifth successive home defeat.

Josh Maja side-footed home what proved to be the winner in the 20th minute to get the visitors back to winning ways after three games without a victory.

Queens Park Rangers were held to a goalless draw by Oxford at Loftus Road as they missed the chance to move into the Championship’s top-six.