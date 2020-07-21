This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A huge servant to Irish Hockey': Watkins hails departing manager Boyles

Boyles had worked as both assistant coach and team manager over the past eight years.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 1:00 PM
55 minutes ago 325 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5155586
File photo: Arlene Boyles.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
File photo: Arlene Boyles.
File photo: Arlene Boyles.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND HOCKEY STAR Chloe Watkins admits the international camp will be ‘strange’ without Arlene Boyles around as she hailed the influence of the departing manager.

Boyles stood down from the team manager role of Ireland today after three years in the role and eight years in the coaching setup. The former international said that the pandemic brought a natural break in play and she decided to step away while ‘sticks were down’ to spend more time with friends and family.

“Hockey Ireland has been part of my life since I was 13 years old and 30 plus years later I’m still standing on the edge of hockey pitches. I’m not one for regrets and I’ve put myself in the position where hopefully that doesn’t happen,” said Boyles.

“It’s feels natural for me to do but it’s a massive decision because this has been a big part of my life. It may seem strange to some who will wonder why I can’t hold on for a year but this is a professional sport with a lot of time spent away from home and it’s friends and family time now and a good time to go.”

chloe-watkins Chloe Watkins pictured as FBD ambassador. FBD are supporting Team Ireland’s Olympic hopefuls to enable them to focus on personal bests and breakthrough performances at the 2021 Games in Tokyo. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Speaking as a brand ambassador for FBD Insurance today, Watkins hailed Boyles’ ability to ease tension in a pressure environment along with her work as a mentor over a long period of time working closely with the squad as either coach or manager.

“She’s given so much to the squad,” Watkins said by Zoom call, “it’s going to be funny coming back in September without her there. She’s been a huge mentor to a lot of the girls and brought a lot of her own playing and coaching experience.

“She’s incredibly funny and she’s always able to lighten the mood, which is hugely important when things get intense or stressful.

We’ll definitely miss her around the squad, but she’s been such a huge servant to Irish hockey. She deserves her time now with family and friends. She’s given so much to Irish Hockey and we definitely wouldn’t be seeing Tokyo without her input.

We can only be thankful for the time with her and what she’s given to the squad, but it will definitely be strange without her there.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie