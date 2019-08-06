Rooney in talks to become player-coach at Championship club

The 33-year-old has been with DC United since last June.

The 33-year-old has been with DC United since last June.

WAYNE ROONEY ARRIVED at Heathrow Airport this morning ahead of a reported move to Derby County from MLS side DC United.

Rooney, 33, is rumoured to be close to agreeing a player-coach role under manager Phillip Cocu at Derby, which would bring an end to his time in the United States.

Media reports relating to a return to English football began circulating on Monday as Derby opened their Championship campaign with a 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town.

England’s most-capped outfield player was said to be flying to London to complete the deal and was spotted at Heathrow, taking photos with fans after his arrival.

The former Manchester United and Everton star has long been expected to go into management, having undertaken coaching courses alongside his duties as a player.

Should a deal be done, he will combine those roles at Pride Park. Yesterday, Derby manager Cocu refused to speculate on the reports.

“At the moment I can’t say anything. We’re working on completing the team and I cannot say anything about names before things are done,” Cocu told Sky Sports.

We have a lot of players who could be an asset for the team. You always try to get the best you can with the resources available at the club. A few more days and hopefully I can tell you something more.”

Rooney stressed last month his future remains in the United States amid new suggestions his family are unsettled and want him to return to England before his current contract expires.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu. Source: Martin Rickett

Speaking about his managerial ambitions at last week’s MLS All-Star match, Rooney said: “Coaching is something which I have thought about for a long time.

“I’m in the process now of going through my badges. It would be a shame for me to finish playing and just walk away from the game.

“I have a desire to go into management and hopefully the right opportunity will come up.”

With reporting from - © AFP, 2019