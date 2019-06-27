Wayne Rooney hit another goal from his own half with this brilliant strike for DC United last night

WAYNE ROONEY HAS kept up his run of scoring goals from inside his own half after his brilliant strike secured victory for his club DC United last night.

Wayne Rooney celebrates with his team-mates. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Rooney found the net from distance in the 10th minute and that was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for his DC United team over Orlando City in last night’s MLS match.

It’s not the first memorable long-range strike of Rooney’s career after he scored in similar fashion in the Premier League for Man United against West Ham in March 2014 and for Everton against West Ham in November 2017.

WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!! pic.twitter.com/dJ5BriAOx3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 27, 2019

