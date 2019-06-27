This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 27 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wayne Rooney hit another goal from his own half with this brilliant strike for DC United last night

Rooney’s goal helped DC United win 1-0.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 7:51 AM
27 minutes ago 933 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4699129

WAYNE ROONEY HAS kept up his run of scoring goals from inside his own half after his brilliant strike secured victory for his club DC United last night.

MLS: Orlando City SC at D.C. United Wayne Rooney celebrates with his team-mates. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Rooney found the net from distance in the 10th minute and that was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for his DC United team over Orlando City in last night’s MLS match.

It’s not the first memorable long-range strike of Rooney’s career after he scored in similar fashion in the Premier League for Man United against West Ham in March 2014 and for Everton against West Ham in November 2017.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie