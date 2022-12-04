Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 5 December 2022
Advertisement

'We were facing one of the top 5 teams in the world and we saw the difference' - Cisse

First-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane gave Senegal a mountain to climb.

1 hour ago 1,570 Views 1 Comment
Senegal manager Aliou Cisse during the Fifa World Cup Round of 16 match.
Senegal manager Aliou Cisse during the Fifa World Cup Round of 16 match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SENEGAL COACH Aliou Cisse bemoaned his team’s defensive lapses after England brushed the African champions aside 3-0 in the World Cup last 16 on Sunday, admitting there had been a gulf in quality.

First-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane gave Senegal a mountain to climb and a third by Bukayo Saka in the second half ended the contest.

“A match lasts 90 minutes and in the first half we played pretty well and created chances but unfortunately we didn’t score,” said Cisse.

“We were playing a very good England team and we saw that in their challenges, their physical strength. We weren’t as good as we should have been.”

Cisse, who was unwell in the run-up to the match, said: “Senegal’s strength before the World Cup was our defensive set-up. The fact we have let in a lot of goals at this tournament is difficult to explain. We are going to have to look at that.

“You pay for any mistake you make at the World Cup because of the calibre of the teams.”

The coach said his side was missing two or three players who could have made a difference including star striker Sadio Mane, who was ruled out of the tournament before it started with an injury.

But he said he was making no excuses.

“We have worked for years to be the best in Africa but we were facing one of the top five teams in the world and we saw the difference tonight,” he added.

Cisse, whose side are ranked 18th by Fifa, said the team were on an upward trajectory.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“We have been trying hard to reach this level and we need to continue to ensure that at the next World Cup we can play better against a team of this calibre.”

And he said African football was getting better, despite his side’s limp exit.

“It is not easy to become world champions but in Africa infrastructure is improving,” he said. “We need more technical directors, we need to work on refereeing as well. You need all those things in place.

“We’ve made mistakes in the past. You can’t just do it overnight. In all countries in Africa, there is a real sports policy in place. We have to keep that up if we want to win these tournaments.”

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie