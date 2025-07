Who was named Man of the Match in Tipperary's All-Ireland hurling final win over Cork? Darragh McCarthy Ronan Maher

John McGrath Willie Connors

How many Irish players start for the Lions this weekend? 8 11

9 10

Where will Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan square off in the first all-Irish world-title fight in September? Windsor Park 3 Arena

The O2 Aviva Stadium

Who scored the winner as defending champions England returned to the Euro 2025 final? Michelle Agyemang Chloe Kelly

Alessia Russo Lauren James

'He could be the best player that has ever played the game.' Which All-Ireland football final protagonist said this about David Clifford this week? Michael Murphy Jack O'Connor

Jim McGuinness Sean O'Shea

Which Italian club has Evan Ferguson joined on loan? AC Milan Fiorentina

Inter Milan Roma

Wales have appointed Steve Tandy as their new head coach, but who has he worked with for the last six years? Scotland England

France Italy

Who scored St Pat's late winner against Kalju in their Uefa Conference League clash on Thursday? Mason Melia Chris Forrester

Aidan Keena Jake Mulraney

Which NFL franchise has Dubliner Mark McNamee signed for? Pittsburgh Steelers Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers New England Patriots