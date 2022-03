Italy ended their Six Nations losing streak over the weekend, but how many years had it been since their last victory in the competition? Five Six

Seven Eight

Who won the opening F1 Grand Prix of the season? Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc

World number one Ash Barty has retired from tennis at the age of 25. Where is she from? Australia The US

England France

Which county did Kerry beat on Sunday to book their place in the Division One football league final? Donegal Mayo

Monaghan Armagh

Phil Mickelson is set to miss the Masters for the first time in 28 years after being removed from the list of competitors. How many times has he won the tournament? Twice Three times

Four times Five times

“I feel tired, and that’s the first thing that comes to mind!”. Who said this over the past week? Paul Townend Rachael Blackmore

Nico de Boinville Patrick Mullins

Ireland U21 international Festy Ebosele has agreed to join Italian club Udinese from Derby County in the summer. Where does he hail from? Cork Dublin

Wexford Galway

Ireland kick off their Women's Six Nations this Saturday. Who will captain the team? Dorothy Wall Eimear Considine

Linda Djougang Nichola Fryday

Mickey Harte has extended his spell as manager of which county until the end of 2025? Cavan Louth

Monaghan Down