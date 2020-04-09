Welsh rugby players agree to salary reductions for the next three months

The Wales team pictured during the national anthem ahead of their Six Nations game against Ireland in February.

The Wales team pictured during the national anthem ahead of their Six Nations game against Ireland in February.

WALES’ LEADING RUGBY internationals are set for a 25% salary reduction for three months from 1 April.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB), representing the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the four regional teams – Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets – came to an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association (WRPA).

It means the four teams will make what has been termed a “vital” cost-saving as they tackle the financial impact of coronavirus, with the outbreak of the pandemic leading to an indefinite suspension of the Pro14 last month.

Any player earning £25,000 or less per year will not be subject to a pay cut, while each of the regions have also applied percentage reductions across all full-time staff.

Amanda Blanc, the PRB’s independent chair, said: “Rugby is a team sport and it is gratifying to note that all parties from players to senior coaches and executive staff agreed to terms which will help us safeguard the future of our game.

“For our professional players in particular this has been a really tough decision, they are at the very sharp end of our business, but they are also our biggest cost.

“But they are in the midst of short careers, many in the prime of those careers and we are asking them to make a financial sacrifice that they won’t have planned for.

“We explored a range of options, including deferment of pay, but have agreed on a reduction once all the relevant information and scenarios were considered.

“They have accepted that this is being done out of necessity, because we want to be in a position to immediately resume when current circumstances subside.

“We are extremely grateful to the WRPA and its members for their exemplary attitude during our recent conversations and are delighted to see our players continue to be an inspiration to us all.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!