Play suspended at Wentworth as Aberg and Fitzpatrick make strong start

PLAY HAS BEEN suspended during the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth due to thunder and lighting in the area.

Play is scheduled to resume at 3pm at the marquee event on the DP World Tour.

France’s Tom Vaillant is the clubhouse leader on eight-under after his round of 64, while Ryder Cup duo Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick both have made strong starts as they are currently seven-under after 17.

Justin Rose is two shots further back on five-under.

Rory McIlroy is in the early stages of his round, currently one-under after three holes as he birdied the par-four first. His playing partner Shane Lowry is level par, while the last member of their group, Jon Rahm, is one-over.

Tom McKibbin is three-under after 15 holes with five birdies and two bogeys on his card so far today. Padraig Harrington has finished his round, signing for a 73 with a disappointing double bogey on the par-four 16th setting him back afer he had pulled his drive into the trees, before Harrington bounced back when he birdied the last.

