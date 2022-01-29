League One: Contested Hoolahan goal from a corner as Sunderland humiliated by Bolton

CAMBRIDGE’S 1-1 DRAW with Fleetwood in League One today dominated by one question: did Wes Hoolahan score directly from a corner?

Hoolahan appeared to give Cambridge the lead directly from the set-piece just after the hour mark this afternoon, though it has been subsequently been claimed the ball deflected in off Hoolahan’s former Norwich and Ireland team-mate, Anthony Pilkington, for an own-goal.

Advertisement

Either way, the game finished 1-1 and Cambridge finish January unbeaten, a month garlanded by their FA Cup upset of Newcastle.

It was an altogether more chastening end to the month for Sunderland, who fell to a baffling 6-0 hammering to Bolton Wanderers.

Elsewhere in the division, Georgie Kelly’s new side Rotherham returned to the top with a 2-0 victory away to Crewe. Kelly was uninvolved as he builds his fitness having not played since November, but Chiedozie Ogbene started the game and JJ Kayode came off the bench. Rotherham are a point clear of Wigan, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Cheltenham. James McClean and Will Keane both started for Wigan, who can be comforted by the fact they have two games in hand.

Sunderland are third in spite of their embarrassment today, though now just a point clear of MK Dons, who leapfrogged Wycombe into third by beating them 1-0. It was an ill-tempered game, with Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry among six Dons players booked. Both Irish played all 90 minutes, along with Warren O’Hora.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Irish striker Mipo Odubeko made his full debut for Doncaster this afternoon, having joined on loan from West Ham earlier this week. He failed to score in a 3-1 loss to Plymouth, and his side remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

They are level on points with Gillingham, whose goal difference crept back to Doncaster’s with a 7-2 mauling by Oxford, for whom Anthony Forde was on target.