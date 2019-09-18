This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fears of three-month lay-off for Hoolahan after injury in second Aussie outing

The veteran Irish playmaker was forced to hobble off during Newcastle Jets’ defeat to Adelaide United.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 2:12 PM
Wes Hoolahan (file pic).
NEWCASTLE JETS MANAGER Ernie Merrick expressed his disappointment after losing Wes Hoolahan to injury in their 1-0 defeat to Adelaide United.

Making his second appearance for his new club, Hoolahan was forced to hobble off in the 49th minute of the FFA Cup quarter-final.

There are now fears that the ankle injury could sideline the 37-year-old Irish playmaker for approximately three months.

“He was really kicked hard, his foot got lodged,” Merrick told the club’s website. “We haven’t scanned and confirmed the extent of the injury, but the two previous and similar injuries I’ve seen have been a minimum 12-14 weeks.”

He added: “I’m not so much disappointed by the loss as I am by the injury to Wes Hoolahan. It’s very disappointing.”

Hoolahan, who spent last season with English Championship club West Bromwich Albion, turned down an offer from League Two side Cambridge United to sign a one-year deal with Newcastle Jets last month.

Newcastle Jets are scheduled to begin the 2019-20 A-League season away to Central Coast Mariners on 19 October.

