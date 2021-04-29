BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 29 April 2021
Wes Hoolahan included in team of the season but misses out on Player of the Year gong

The former Ireland international has enjoyed a superb season with Cambridge.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 7:53 PM
18 minutes ago
Wes Hoolahan (file pic).
Image: PA
Wes Hoolahan (file pic).
Wes Hoolahan (file pic).
Image: PA

FORMER IRELAND international Wes Hoolahan has been recognised for his superb season.

The 38-year-old Cambridge player features in the official League Two team of the season, announced today.

The Dubliner was also nominated for Player of the Year, but missed out, with the award going to team-mate Paul Mullin.

The news comes amid a big week for Cambridge — a win over Harrogate Town on Friday will secure promotion to League One.

Hoolahan, who joined the club last July and could have been the second successive Irish player to win the award after Eoin Doyle claimed it last year, has been pivotal to that success, with five goals in 34 appearances.

26-year-old forward Mullin has been similarly influential, with 31 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season.

