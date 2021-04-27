Wes Hoolahan nominated for League Two Player of the Season award

VETERAN PLAYMAKER WES Hoolahan could make it back-to-back Irish winners of the League Two Player of the Season award later this week.

Hoolahan, who’s three weeks out from his 39th birthday, has been announced as one of three nominees for this year’s prize.

Also in contention are his Cambridge United team-mate Paul Mullin, who has scored 29 league goals this season, and Forest Green Rovers striker Jamille Matt.

Hoolahan will be aiming to succeed fellow Dubliner Eoin Doyle, who won last year’s award after scoring 26 goals in 28 games for Swindon Town.

Since joining Cambridge last July, Hoolahan has played a pivotal role in bringing the club to the brink of promotion to the third tier for the first time in 19 years.

The former Republic of Ireland international has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season. In February he became the oldest player ever to win the League Two Player of the Month award.

The season’s top performer will be revealed at the EFL Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Cambridge’s promotion to League One will be confirmed with a win at Harrogate Town on Friday night, although a draw is also likely to suffice due to their superior goal difference.