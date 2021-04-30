BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 30 April 2021
Wes Hoolahan on target in 9-goal thriller

Despite the Irishman’s goal, Cambridge missed out on a chance to secure promotion.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 30 Apr 2021, 10:05 PM
Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan (right) celebrates scoring.
Image: PA
Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan (right) celebrates scoring.
Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan (right) celebrates scoring.
Image: PA

WES HOOLAHAN’S sixth goal of the season was not enough, as Cambridge’s promotion hopes suffered a setback this evening.

A win over Harrogate would have secured a place in League One next season, but the Irishman’s side were beaten 5-4 in an entertaining contest.

The hosts went 3-0 up before Hoolahan got a goal back in the 26th minute.

Harrogate were 4-2 up by half-time before Cambridge incredibly made it 4-4 with a Paul Mullin penalty in the 74th minute.

But with a potentially pivotal point in sight for Cambridge, Kevin Lokko’s goal six minutes from time left the visitors frustrated and ensured their 19-year wait for a spot in the third tier was not ended on the night.

Their promotion could still be confirmed tomorrow if both Tranmere and Morecambe fail to win their respective matches.

It capped an eventful few days for the 38-year-old Irish midfielder, as he was nominated for League Two Player of the Year, as well as featuring in the official team of the season after an impressive campaign.

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

