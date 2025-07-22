Shelbourne hope to have new Dutch goalkeeper available for Champions League tie

SHELBOURNE ARE IN a race against time to register new goalkeeper Wessel Speel for tomorrow’s second round Champions League qualifier with Qarabag, although boss Joey O’Brien has confirmed that Lorcan Healy will start the first leg in Tolka Park.

Speel has joined from Minnesota United in Major League Soccer but must have his international clearance signed off tonight in order to feature in the upcoming games.

A hamstring injury to current first choice Conor Kearns is set to rule him out “for a few weeks,” according to O’Brien, and that setback was part of the reason why Speel’s signing was fast tracked having been on the League of Ireland club’s radar for the past six months.

The 23-year-old has made three appearances in the MLS this season and provides further competition for places after Kearns was forced off in the first half of last week’s clash with Linfield in Belfast.

“We need to get his international clearance done by this evening. If he’s not available for this one, he won’t be for the second leg,” O’Brien confirmed.

“Lorcan came in and did really well. To come on as a sub goalkeeper, there’s massive pressure, it’s always difficult as a sub goalkeeper coming on. He acquitted himself quite well, he had one mistake in the second half, he had a bit of luck, he got away with it. Full confidence, he’s in tomorrow, he has the jersey and it’s up to him then to perform.

“He (Healy) has a good way about him since he’s come into the club. He’s a good character, a good presence, he’s got games this year, he’s done well in them and hopefully he can take that into tomorrow.”

As for Wessel, O’Brien praised the club for acting quickly to secure his signature.

“Waiting for his clearance, I don’t know where that’s going to be around matchtime. A player we’ve been following, he came onto our radar about six months ago, we’ve been following him from then, great work in the background with [goalkeeping coach] Paul Skinner in the background and [technical director] Luke [Byrne] to get it over the line, an opportunity came up for him to come in, the situation with Conor being out. I think he’s going to add real competition to that goalkeeping department, it should be really good.”

Jack Henry Francis is another new signing but the midfielder will not be involved in the tie as he’s “a bit behind fitness wise.”

Captain Mark Coyle will be available for O’Brien and the Shels boss is hopeful Qarabag – who have played European group/league phase football in each of the last 11 seasons – might be caught on the hop given they are still in pre-season.

“It’s definitely something I’ve found over the years when you’re playing teams because fitness is a big thing. We’re right in the middle of our season. Sometimes they lack match sharpness but once you have quality you don’t lose it. This is our home game so its on us to get the atmosphere going, get on the front foot and go after them.”

