West Brom fight back twice in derby thriller to maintain promotion push

WEST BROM KEPT their automatic promotion hopes on course when they twice came from behind to defeat trouble-hit Birmingham City 3-2 on Friday.

The win kept West Brom in fourth place in the Championship table, just four points off the automatic promotion places to the Premier League.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are five points above the relegation zone having been deducted nine points for breaching financial regulations.

Gary Gardner gave Birmingham the lead at the Hawthorns after seven minutes before Albion equalised through Dwight Gayle’s 17th goal of the season in the 47th minute.

Lukas Jutkiewicz ended a four-month goal drought to regain the lead for the visitors 12 minutes later.

It was short-lived as Jay Rodriguez drew Albion level again five minutes later from the penalty spot before Jake Livermore struck the winner 16 minutes from the end.

© – AFP, 2019

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: