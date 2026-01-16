West Brom rally from two goals down but Middlesbrough strike late to snatch victory

West Brom 2

Middlesbrough 3

DELANO BURGZORG CLIMBED off the bench to help Middlesbrough snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory over West Brom in Eric Ramsay’s first game in charge at The Hawthorns.

It looked like Ramsay would take a point away from his first game after his new side fought back from two goals down but Burgzorg’s late strike consigned the Baggies to their 14th league defeat of the season – only bottom club Sheffield Wednesday have lost more.

Middlesbrough made their first-half possession count when Alex Gilbert’s strike bounced off the post and forced Charlie Taylor to put into his own goal, before Sam Silvera doubled his season account in the second half.

It took West Brom going two goals down for them to awaken. An Isaac Price free-kick halved the deficit and within minutes Jed Wallace climbed off the bench to strike an equaliser – only for Burgzorg to grab the points back for Boro.

A change in head coach could not halt the Baggies’ misfortune as Kim Hellberg’s Middlesbrough moved to within three points of league leaders Coventry.

It almost got off to the perfect start for the new Baggies boss after Aune Heggebo picked the pocket of Luke Ayling but the Norwegian saw his effort smothered by the onrushing Sol Brynn.

The bright start only lasted 10 minutes before the second-placed visitors settled into their rhythm, although it took 25 minutes for them to produce their first shot of the game through Aidan Morris who cut inside but was unable to keep it down.

Boro were beginning to get on top of the contest and they registered their first shot on target in the 38th minute, though Morgan Whittaker’s free-kick was easily saved by Josh Griffiths.

A flurry of action at both ends of the pitch saw the two goalkeepers make another save each, Brynn stopping Karlan Grant from scoring at one end of the pitch before Griffiths easily gathered Tommy Conway’s effort at the other.

Boro broke the deadlock three minutes before the break in fortunate fashion. Gilbert’s strike from range cannoned off the post and Taylor, unable to sort his feet out, slammed a clearance into his own goal.

Heggebo tried to inspire the hosts back into the contest, his snapshot from outside the area bringing Brynn into action for a third time.

Ramsay cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as he saw his side go two goals down. Boro broke on the counter and Whittaker picked out Silvera on the right who arrowed across Griffiths and into the back of the net.

West Brom wanted a penalty when Grant was seemingly brought down inside the area but referee Josh Smith gave a free-kick – but it did not matter in the end as Price powered his effort beyond Brynn.

The momentum had completely swung in favour of the hosts and they cashed in with a remarkable equaliser five minutes later when Samuel Iling-Junior’s low cross landed at the feet of Wallace who stroked home.

But it was same old story for West Brom, who conceded late for a second successive game to give Boro the points when Burgzorg smashed past Griffiths from close range in the 90th minute.