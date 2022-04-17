Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Burnley midfielder Westwood suffers horrific injury in draw against West Ham

The midfielder’s leg seemed to buckle underneath him as he challenged for the ball with Nikola Vlasic.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 4:55 PM
16 minutes ago 928 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740955
Ashley Westwood receiving medical attention on the pitch.
Image: PA
Ashley Westwood receiving medical attention on the pitch.
Ashley Westwood receiving medical attention on the pitch.
Image: PA

BURNLEY BATTLED TO a point in their first match since the shock departure of Sean Dyche, but the 1-1 draw at West Ham came at a cost with Ashley Westwood suffering a horrific injury.

The midfielder’s leg seemed to buckle underneath him as he challenged for the ball with Nikola Vlasic.

A stretcher and oxygen were immediately brought on, while Vlasic and Aaron Cresswell, who was closest to the incident, looked distraught and had to be comforted by team-mates.

Wout Weghorst opened the scoring moments later, but Maxwel Cornet’s dreadful penalty miss proved pivotal as West Ham, on the back of their Europa League heroics in Lyon on Thursday, rallied to snatch a point through Tomas Soucek.

Relegation-threatened Burnley, with under-23 coach Mike Jackson in charge following Dyche’s sacking, are now three points behind Everton in 17th.

West Ham, not so fresh following their Europa League exertions in Lyon on Thursday night, almost opened the scoring after 10 minutes following a well-worked corner routine.

Declan Rice laid off Manuel Lanzini’s short corner to Jarrod Bowen, whose initial shot was blocked before his follow-up was clawed away at full stretch by Nick Pope.

Moments later Cresswell’s well-struck volley was cleared off the line by James Tarkowski, with Bowen, sliding in, unable to convert the rebound.

There was then a nine-minute delay while Westwood was treated – yet three minutes later Burnley took the lead, Weghorst rising above Soucek to nod in the rebound after Jay Rodriguez’s header came back off the crossbar.

The celebrations were understandably muted, with Weghorst pointing at the bench in support of his stricken team-mate.

Burnley should have doubled their advantage after Cornet chased Josh Brownhill’s long ball and raced through on goal.

The Ivory Coast winger was brought down by Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, but, after picking himself up, he sliced the penalty, Burnley’s first spot-kick of the season, horribly wide.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

West Ham almost hauled themselves level after a Dwight McNeil pass inadvertently sent Bowen away on the break.

Rice fed Lanzini down the left, but Soucek could not convert his cross at the far post.

However, Soucek did come up trumps in the 74th minute when he bundled in Lanzini’s free-kick with his shoulder.

West Ham came closest to a winner but were denied three times by Pope, who tipped a fierce Antonio drive over and produced another fine save to claw out Issa Diop’s header before denying Antonio again in a one-on-one.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie