Sunday 14 April, 2019
Ireland international Kiernan and West Ham reach FA Cup final in first year as professional team

The Hammers beat Reading on penalties this afternoon.

By Cian Roche Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 4:08 PM
West Ham and Ireland striker, Leanne Kiernan.
IRISH INTERNATIONAL LEANNE Kiernan will line out at Wembley Stadium on 4 May after West Ham booked their place in the FA Cup final with victory over Reading this afternoon.

In their first season as a professional team, the London side saw off the Royals on spotkicks as their match finished 1-1 after extra time.

Kiernan started today’s game up front but it was Alisha Lehmann who got West Ham’s goal this afternoon at Adams Park.

Rachel Furness gave Reading the lead on 49 minutes. Lauren Bruton was fouled on the halfway line and from the resulting freekick, Jade Moore headed the ball back into the centre of the penalty area.

Furness was on hand to nod into the bottom corner and break the deadlock.

Liverpool v Reading - FA Women's Super League - Prenton Park Rachel Furness got today's opening goal. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Lehmann had West Ham on level terms less than 10 minutes later. The Swiss forward made no mistake from the edge of the box to give them a fighting chance just before the hour mark.

Reading were left to rue missed chances, none more so than Fara Williams penalty on 70 minutes.

The Reading star stepped up to reinstate her side’s lead, but her effort came off the post.

The game ticked into extra-time but after an additional 30 minutes, the sides needed penalties to decided a winner.

Cho So-hyun scored the decisive spot kick to send West Ham to Wembley on a 4-3 scoreline.

“This is so special,” West Ham’s Gilly Flaherty told the BBC after today’s game. “I feel like I could cry.

We have a really good group. We’ve had so many doubters and people against us this year – we’ve got here through graft.

“Bring on Wembley, let’s do it!”

They will meet the winner of the day’s second semi-final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Ireland’s Megan Campbell is named among the City substitutes for today’s game.

