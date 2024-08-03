West Ham sign Championship Player of the Year in deal worth up to €40 million

WEST HAM have completed the signing of Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £25 million (€29 million).

Summerville, the Sky Bet Championship player of the year last season, becomes West Ham’s fourth summer signing after agreeing a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old, whose fee could reportedly rise to £34m (€40m) with add-ons, was the third-highest scorer in the second tier last season with 19 goals and he also made nine assists.

“Leeds United can confirm Crysencio Summerville has today joined West Ham United in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, after an exit clause within his contract was triggered,” a statement from the Championship side read.

“Crysencio now departs Elland Road to join Premier League outfit West Ham and we wish him well for the future.”

Summerville scored 25 goals in 89 appearances in total for Leeds after joining from Feyenoord in September 2020.

He is the second high-profile departure from Elland Road since Daniel Farke’s side lost to Southampton in the Championship play-off final in May after Archie Gray’s £40 million (€47 million) move to Tottenham.

The Hammers have already signed Maximilian Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham since finishing ninth in the top flight last season.

The Londoners, who appointed former Real Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui as head coach in May following David Moyes’ departure, have also been linked with Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug.